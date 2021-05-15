First Person: Gardening is ‘political’, says famous Irish horticulturalist

Diarmuid Gavin is a respected name in the gardening world, having won gold at the world famous Chelsea Flower Show. He has also designed a multitude of gardens across Ireland, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, China and Africa. Appointed lawyer for the International Year of Plant Health (IYPH) * by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Mr. Gavin spoke to the United Nations before World Bee Day on bees, aristocrats and really on earth.

“ We will not only garden for ourselves, but for the whole ecosystem ”

“If we don’t have pollinators, we won’t have food, it’s that simple. If we keep pumping phosphates and nitrates into the soil to give higher yields all the time, we will be depleting the earth’s natural resources. We have to take care of the whole ecosystem and it really starts with our gardens.

We don’t just garden for ourselves, but for the whole ecosystem. The good thing is that people get the message, the local government gets the message, and people understand that simple wildflowers are open for bees to collect pollen.

We need to realize that gardening is no longer a 1950s version of housekeeping. These are not perfect green lawns. The humble dandelion is a brilliant purveyor of pollen.

Don’t believe the ads from chemical companies, don’t think our lawns have to be almost painted green by pushing chemicals into them. Let’s think “what do insects and bees need?” and maybe gardening in a little messy way to create habitats.

The plunder of distant lands

There is a great deal of injustice in gardening, and much of “social horticulture” relates to aristocratic endeavor and higher orders. It takes a while for it to break down.

The history of British landscaped gardens has a long aristocratic tradition dating back to Charles I. It is difficult to disentangle this aristocratic heritage from the challenges of our current social reality, but it is a challenge we must face.

There has been a lot of looting of distant lands for very beautiful plants that only benefit large nurseries and seed houses. I think we have to accept all of this and bring BLM (Black Lives Matter) into it. After George Floyd (the African American man murdered by a police officer in 2020), people are bringing equality to all walks of life and horticulture is no exception.

I think it will have a dramatic effect on the shows, on institutions like the Royal Horticultural Society (the organizer of the Chelsea Flower Show), and I think that dramatic effect is imminent.

UN News / Daniel Dickinson George Floyd, an African American, was killed after being detained by police in the United States.

We have to think globally about gardening. I have the privilege of traveling the world talking to people about gardens and the right way to take care of soils, healthy soil and healthy climate.

However, Westerners who travel can cause a lot of damage. I was in Italy last year and saw hundreds of miles of olive trees damaged by the pathogen xylella fastidiosa and it wreaked havoc on olive oil production. If anyone had returned to Ireland with a plant infected with this fungal disease, there would have been havoc.

The magic of nature

We’re all going through rough times right now, and escaping into the garden where most of the gardening work is repetitive – like weeding, watering, hoeing, and planting – saves you all the rest.

Gardening is inherently a thing of hope and you walk away from all activity asking yourself ‘what am I going to do next year, what will it be like this year? And it is wonderful.

The satisfaction of seeing new growth, new energy, new life is the magic of nature.

And, if we don’t want sterile environments where no birds sing and no trees exist, we need to take care of all the environments we have around us.

Unsplash Gardening reveals the “magic of nature”.