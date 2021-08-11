First person: from a life of violence to a culture of peace

Christian Achaleke addressed the UN before International Youth Day, which is celebrated annually on August 12.

“My decision to become a peace activist was influenced by my personal experience. I grew up in a community plagued by violence: it was a way of life. At one point, I realized that violence gets us nowhere. I lost friends and acquaintances, and others were thrown in jail.

I started volunteering in 2007, and it gave me a new perspective built around peace and helping to improve communities. It was an inspiring life changing experience.

As a young person involved in peacebuilding and countering violent extremism, I find myself talking to my peers. When I go to prisons to talk to other young people, I can show them that there are better ways to respond to the challenges they face than violence and to develop solutions to the drivers of conflict.

Underestimated youth

However, I would say our role has been underestimated. Sometimes I feel like communities, leaders and institutions turn a blind eye to what we do, even though we are the ones who suffer most in times of conflict.

In Cameroon, we have tried to offer young people the opportunity to engage in local community-based peacebuilding and peace process initiatives, giving them advice, mentoring and support.

We tell the government, the UN and other organizations that it is a good strategy to involve young people, give them the skills to participate in mediation and provide a safe space in which they can do part of the process.

Culture, diversity and heritage are very important to me as a Cameroonian. They should serve as a unifying factor, but if they are not properly mastered, we are faced with violent conflict.

This is why the management of culture, heritage, diversity and our diasporic community is very important for peace, and it is something that we have been trying to practice for a long time.

© UNHCR / Xavier Bourgois Many young people in Cameroon have been driven from their homes by the conflict and live in camps for internally displaced people.)

Values ​​to avoid conflicts

For me, a culture of peace is a set of values, lifestyle, morals and ethics that are developed as a way to prevent conflict or violence and also to engage people towards a peaceful life and ethics.

To create a culture of peace in Africa, young people and women must be engaged and at the forefront of the process. It is also important to offer people and communities the opportunity to share their experiences and ideas.

Little is said about the young people who are changing the face of the African continent, but that doesn’t mean that we are not doing a good job. I call on heads of state, policy makers, communities and anyone of good will to stand up and support young boys and girls, and ensure that they can lead the transformations of their countries, and build the African continent ”.