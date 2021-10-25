First person: earthquake highlights Haitians’ ‘heartwarming resistance’

Joseph Chlela, originally from Lebanon, is emergency coordinator with IMO and worked in the seismic zone.

“I arrived from Bangladesh just two weeks before the earthquake hit Haiti. I am grateful for my experience working in crisis situations, which helped me set up the emergency response immediately after the earthquake.

The most important first step is to contain the emergency. I set up an intervention team in close collaboration with government authorities and local partners. These colleagues were then quickly deployed to the worst affected areas to carry out a rapid assessment of the damage and needs and to begin distributing non-food kits and shelters such as tarpaulins, tents, solar lanterns as well as hygiene kits and kitchen utensils.

A swift response is extremely important to limit damage and casualties and to provide urgent assistance to those who do not have a place to sleep.

IOM / Monica Chiriac Joseph Chlela is IOM’s Emergency Response Coordinator.

Volatile security

The main challenges were logistical and linked to the unstable security situation in Haiti, which made it more difficult to access people in need. The COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic further complicated the humanitarian response.

Many communities live in hard-to-reach areas where access is generally limited and now almost impossible due to bridges and roads that were damaged by the earthquake.

If people had not received any support and items such as hygiene kits, the incidence of contagious and water-borne diseases would have increased dramatically.

Lack of shelter is also closely linked to an increased risk of gender-based violence.

Other government partners and local authorities as well as United Nations agencies, including Unicef and PAM, also contributed to the response.

I was impressed to see all the partners, local and international, coming together to help those affected despite the myriad of logistical challenges. And it’s heartwarming to see the resilience of Haitians and their determination to stay home and build back better.

IOM has helped over 150,000 people with shelter and non-food items and I think the people we have helped, especially those living in very remote areas, have been grateful and perhaps even surprised by IOM’s rapid response.

What is important is that as a first responder, IOM gave people hope that they were not forgotten when they needed them most ”.