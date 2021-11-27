First person: “Disability reminds us that there is no such thing as normal”

This feature has been changed for clarity and length. Eddie Ndopu spoke with Melissa Fleming, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. You can listen to the full interview on the UN podcast, Wake up at night.

“When I was two years old, I was diagnosed with spinal atrophy, a degenerative disease that affects muscles and leads to progressive weakness. In other words, the older I get, the weaker I get, and my doctors predicted my family that I wouldn’t live beyond five years. I have survived on my own by 25 years and I am counting.

However, I am struggling with the physical manifestation of this rare disease and what is happening in my body: what I was able to do five years ago, I am no longer able to do today. I dreamed of becoming an artist. I used to draw all the time, and now I can’t do it anymore. But, on the other hand, my disability was really a gift in the sense that it allowed me to dream new dreams.

I still have my mind. I still have my mind and I still want to be of service to humanity and the world. And so, as I move around the world, with great difficulty, I know there is so much more that I can offer.

‘The wind under my sails’

My mother was really the wind under my sails. I admire my mother, not only as a parent, but as a human being, who in many ways sacrificed much of her own life to step in and not just be a primary caregiver, but truly be my biggest advocate.

Due to my degenerative condition, I have to be turned at night every two hours to prevent pressure sores from forming. My mom has been doing this for most of my life. Every day, seven days a week.

I have to get up three hours early to get dressed. I need help, to wash, to dress, to feed myself, with all aspects of my life that are physical. All of this must be facilitated. Right now I have a team of about four people, but my mom did it all, for about 20 years, on her own.

The reason I was able to get a mainstream education at the age of seven and become one of the few disabled children in the whole country to be enrolled in a mainstream school, is because of my perseverance. mother knocking on every door and being told ‘this is not going to work’. She didn’t do it just like my mom. I think she did it because she deeply believed that I deserved a truly open life, and therefore I truly owe her a debt of gratitude.

I have since graduated from Oxford with a Masters in Public Policy and became the first African with this degenerative disability to do so. Already. For me, this is not only a personal achievement, it is also a symbolic victory for all children with disabilities around the world who never get to see the inside of a classroom.

A photo Advocate of the new Sustainable Development Goals, Edward Ndopu, Founder, Global Strategies on Inclusive Education, Republic of South Africa.

“I believe I am a leader”

The turning point came when I was offered admission to the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg. It is a preparatory school for future world leaders. I made it up to the finalists weekend, and they called and said, “We’re not sure we can meet your needs.”

I wrote a letter to the founders of the Academy and said, “My name is Eddie. I believe I am a leader, I think you made a mistake. I really, really need to be in school, because I have the dream of making education accessible and inclusive for all children with disabilities on the African continent. I want to be able to do it.

Then, one Sunday afternoon, the phone rang. My mom said, “This is for you” and I got the phone and they said, “We got your letter, congratulations. You have successfully entered the inaugural class. It made me an activist and I have never turned back since.

I spent those two years becoming who I thought I was meant to be and I was exposed to the world. I launched a civil rights campaign called the Global Strategy for Inclusive Education and presented it to the World Economic Forum. I was 19. I won a scholarship to attend college in Canada and realized that there is no contradiction between being young and being a leader.

“A reminder that we are not perfect”

There are 1.2 billion people with disabilities in the world, covering both visible and invisible disabilities. This represents about 15% of the total world population. People don’t know it, because I think people are afraid of disability and don’t know how to talk about it, because disability is always associated with neglect, isolation and deprivation.

People with disabilities are still more likely than not to be unemployed and not have access to health care. Poverty is both the cause and the consequence of disability, and the overwhelming majority of people with disabilities live in poverty.

I think we don’t talk about disability because we insist on perfection. And I think disability reminds people that in fact imperfection is more intrinsic to each of us than perfection is. Disability reminds us that there is no such thing as normal, so perhaps disability is the most normal. “