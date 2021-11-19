First person: “Bridging the gap between indigenous youth and the world”

“Over the past two years my reality, yours and many others, has changed dramatically. Not overnight, but rather during a series of progressive global disruptions that began with the news of an unknown pneumonia outbreak. As all countries face the common threat of a deadly virus, it is clear that the pandemic has not turned out to be ‘the great equalizer’, as deep inequalities between the global North and South are shaping the way. survival of every country in this era of multidimensional crises, with some winners first, and others lagging behind.

But the pandemic is just the tip of the iceberg, which, in the current period of rapid environmental degradation, is melting at an alarming rate. The United Nations, government leaders, civil society organizations and civilians must tackle a wide range of issues: global poverty, environmental degradation, gender inequalities, food insecurity and more. Focusing on a single problem means forgetting the various contingencies and connections that place global problems within one constellation. So, we are faced with the difficult question: where to start?

Last year, my hometown of Jakarta was hit by extreme rains and major flooding – a symptom of climate change, made worse by massive infrastructure projects that covered the metropolis with concrete slabs. While I was safe at home, many were unlucky and forcibly displaced. Some have lost important family documents, others their entire homes, and even loved ones, in the midst of a pandemic on top of that. I then realized that maybe the answer to this question begins with the closest problem.

It is precisely because I and the young people were born into a world where environmental injustices are all we have known, that young people play a vital role in climate action.

While conferences do a good job of making the voices of young people heard, it is also important to remember which voices are represented. The increased breadth of youth voices translates into an increase in the depth of insight.

While the world has its fair share of young and bright urban climate activists, I believe we owe it to indigenous communities to offer alternative perspectives and practices regarding natural resource management. The United Nations has already recognized the centrality of indigenous traditional knowledge through the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but more can and must be done.

To bridge the gap between indigenous youth and the world, we can start by including indigenous youth in the discussion table and ensure that indigenous youth have access to wide-ranging platforms.

But their participation should not be symbolic. Real structural change is needed. Ensuring that indigenous youth acquire basic literacy strengthens their ability to communicate with those outside their environment and deliver much-needed ideas.

Intercultural exchange programs could also create valuable cultural encounters between indigenous youth and their urban counterparts to create opportunities for cooperation. More importantly, these programs could help shed light on environmental justice issues, such as land dispossession and forced displacement that are often experienced by indigenous communities but can be overlooked by urban youth.

But of course the young can learn from the older ones, if only we are willing to listen. To end this letter, I would like to share a special wisdom from Mama Aleta Baun, an Indonesian indigenous activist who fights to protect her ancestral lands: ‘batu adalah tulang, air adalah darah, hutan adalah urat nadi, dan tanah adalah aging ”, who can be translated as “the stone is the bone, the water the blood, the forest the vein and the soil the flesh”.

Hope this resonates with you as it does with me.

The letter writing competition was organized by the Indonesian United Nations Association. Read the response to the letter from the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Indonesia, Valerie Julliand, here.