First person: a refugee “ Russian woman ” in search of glory at Eurovision

“In my career, there have been times when people I work with in the music industry have advised me to focus on building an audience and making money, and doing my activism later.

They believe that social activism and art are two different worlds that cannot coexist. But my team and I disagree. We’re not saying everyone should behave the same, but it should be the choice of each artist to decide how to act.

My mother, who is also my producer, has always supported me. She says “if you want to talk about it, talk about it”!

Men should cry

My song “Mama” is about domestic violence, which is a complex subject. One of the most difficult, but most important, parts of solving this problem is working with those responsible for the violence. There are very few centers for helping abusers, where they can admit their mistakes and work to improve over several years. But I know it is possible for them to change, because I have seen it with my own eyes.

If we want gender equality in society, there must be dialogue. That’s why I started an Instagram project where I would talk to men about their lives. I recorded long conversations, which sometimes lasted several hours, and we used the beginning and the end of those conversations, when they started to open.

The idea was to show that men shouldn’t be ashamed to show their sensitivity and emotions. Men can and should cry; they have to be more sensitive in order to be able to change.

I want to see a Russian law on domestic violence that really protects women, and more funds for crisis centers, which help large numbers of women; they are a place where women hide from their abusers and support them in their efforts to rebuild their lives. Since the pandemic, the need for these centers is even greater. Many women found themselves unemployed and, having nowhere to go, were forced to stay with their abuser.

Goodwill to refugees

I worked closely with UN Women, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), but my personal story, as a former refugee, is obviously a big reason why I became a Goodwill Ambassador. I think I am a good example of what a refugee can accomplish in a new country, the country I call home.

One of my goals is to raise awareness among the general population, so that they are more welcoming to people of other nationalities, and let them know that even though these people look different, they still deserve to be loved.

Distrust and fear of others can make people very closed off and angry. I don’t think there are bad people and good people. We all have the capacity to be good or bad. But, depending on your situation, negative or positive feelings can dominate. When you are afraid of losing what you have, you can look at someone who is from another country and needs help, and you think there is no room for them.

So, when I sing in the Eurovision Song Contest, I know that I will have an incredible opportunity, to get my messages out to a huge number of people and to influence them in a positive way.