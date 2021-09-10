First person: a refuge from COVID disinformation

Hadeel Al-Zoubi is a senior camp assistant working in two camps (Za’atari and Azraq) that host Syrians who have fled their war-torn country. She explained to the UN how she fought COVID-19[feminine désinformation qui l’a aidée à surmonter sa propre hésitation et celle des autres à l’égard du vaccin.

“Quand le coronavirus premier coup, tout le monde craignait cette pandémie inconnue. Nous ne savions pas à quoi nous attendre, surtout pendant la période de confinement où de nombreuses personnes ont commencé à travailler à distance. En tant qu’intervenante de première ligne dans les camps de réfugiés, j’ai soutenu plus de 300 femmes vulnérables chaque semaine.

Je voyais s’alourdir progressivement le poids des mesures de confinement pour eux, notamment pour les mères. J’avais constamment peur d’être celui qui transmettrait le virus aux femmes ou d’être moi-même infecté.

Servir d’exemple

© UNICEF / Moises Saman A Syrian refugee gives the “V for Vaccine” sign with her granddaughter after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine in Za’atari refugee camp.

It wasn’t until 2021 that I felt relief when the government announced that vaccines would be available. However, at first I was hesitant to get the vaccine.

There was so much misinformation going around at the time. I started to read more about it, to do some research. After a meeting organized by the office and WHO, where a doctor explained the key scientific facts to us, I decided to get the vaccine.

My mother did not want to take the vaccine because she heard that it would have affected her DNA in some way. Misinformation was circulating suggesting that it could change a person’s skin color or negatively impact the DNA of children born to mothers who had been vaccinated.

However, when my mother saw me getting vaccinated, she asked me to register her on the platform as well. I encouraged my family and our beneficiaries to get vaccinated, serving as an example and helping them complete the online registration.

After completing the Two-Way Communication training, I feel I now have access to the right tools and sources to tackle fake news during this critical time. I share through our WhatsApp groups verified information on COVID-19 and vaccine with Syrian refugee women registered in UN WomenOasis centers in refugee camps. They provide psychosocial support and livelihood opportunities to women for their economic empowerment, through a series of projects including training in tailoring and hairdressing and other educational and childcare opportunities.

A secure virtual space

UN Women Refugee women in Jordan learn skills such as tailoring that can help them earn money and support their families.

The women’s centers were important because they also offered a safe virtual space to share correct information from trusted sources about the pandemic. They completed a Ministry of Health campaign to raise awareness of COVID-19 and our own awareness materials.

The women I interacted with responded positively and asked many questions about the different vaccines available, possible side effects, and what to expect after being vaccinated. I think they wanted to understand the facts and see how effective vaccines are.

I usually tell the women I serve that the COVID-19 vaccine is like any other vaccine we take in our lifetime. Vaccination is essential to overcome the pandemic and we need to be aware of the fake news and misinformation that is spreading around us. While I am less worried about the virus, I remain vigilant by respecting social distancing, wearing my mask and disinfecting my hands “.