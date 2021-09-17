World

First person: a life dedicated to indigenous rights in Brazil

Joenia Wapixana A law graduate from the Federal University of Roraima, Ms. Wapixana has been defending the rights of indigenous communities in the Brazilian Amazon since the 1990s.

In 2018, at the end of a long campaign, initially funded by crowdfunding, she became the first indigenous woman elected to the Federal Parliament of Brazil.

That same year, she received the United Nations Human Rights Prize, a prestigious award whose previous winners included Eleanor Roosevelt, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

After bringing the “Raposa Serra do Sol” land dispute to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Wapixana became the first indigenous lawyer to litigate and win a case in the Brazilian Supreme Court.


