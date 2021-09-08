First parents on trial in U.S. college admissions scandal

The “varsity blues” sting exploded in the public eye in 2019, with dozens of parents across the United States arrested for allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children to elite universities.

Now the first parents are on trial in Boston, accused of participating in the scandal which exposed a vulgar underbelly of the admissions process to American universities in which “donations” filled the pockets of intermediaries and fake athletic prowess or altered test scores have opened doors for children of the rich to attend the school of their choice.

Jury selection is due to begin Wednesday for the case against John B. Wilson, 62, a private investor, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, a former executive with Wynn Resorts Ltd. have chosen to defend their cause in court. Thirty-three other parents accused of participating in the scandal pleaded guilty, serving sentences ranging from two weeks to nine months in prison. Four more parents are due to be tried next year.

“People are so desperate that they are willing to spend huge sums and risk going to jail,” said Daniel Golden, author of “The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way Into Elite Colleges – and Who Gets Left “Outside the Gates. “The message that comes out of this is that these colleges are incredibly desirable places to have your children. “

Wilson and Abdelaziz face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of what the Justice Department says is the biggest college admissions fraud he has ever prosecuted. Among those who have already pleaded guilty are former Pacific Investment Management Co. chief Douglas Hodge, and actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who brought their children into college with fake athletic ability or rigged results. the entrance exam. The sprawling pursuit has swept through college athletic coaches as well. A relative obtained a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.

The defense in that lawsuit said it would probably rely in part on the idea that the parents had done nothing wrong, as making donations and trying to get the kids nominated as sports recruits was part of a system recognized and encouraged by colleges. Their lawyers have also accused the mastermind of the project, William “Rick” Singer – who may or may not testify in the case – of misleading parents into believing his approach was sanctioned by schools.

Wilson, the founder of private equity and real estate development firm Hyannis Port Capital, reportedly paid Singer $ 200,000 to bribe a University of Southern California water polo coach in 2014 to nominate his son as recruit for the school team. He is also accused of later paying Singer more than $ 1 million to secure places at Stanford and Harvard universities for his twin daughters as alleged sports rookies.

Wilson’s attorney, Michael Kendall, did not respond to emails and phone calls asking for comment.

‘Widely accepted’

In court records, Wilson’s defense team said he believed the funds were legitimate donations and that Singer assured him it was a “widely accepted” practice to help secure the funds. admission of a student, USC even thanking him for a contribution of $ 100,000 to its athletic program. Additionally, his lawyers say Wilson’s son was a talented water polo player who played for the USC team. Wilson also maintains that his daughters were both exceptional students and would have entered these schools without assistance.

Abdelaziz is accused of paying Singer $ 300,000 and tens of thousands more to a USC sports official to get his daughter admitted as a so-called basketball rookie. Abdelaziz claims his daughter was a talented basketball player and USC said $ 200,000 would go to a school arena for basketball and volleyball. Brian Kelly, an attorney for Abdelaziz, declined to comment for this story.

Parents have said in court records that donating to schools was an acceptable but obscure way for wealthy applicants to gain admission. They cite a spreadsheet kept by USC officials that classified some applicants as “VIPs” because their families made large donations to school, were friends, or had some kind of connection.

The spreadsheet, in which the names of the applicants were redacted, cites how a student’s family donated “$ 15 million” while another list said the student was good for “$ 3 million. at Men’s Golf ”. Another claimant has been identified as a “close friend” of former USC athletic director Pat Haden.

While the judge handling the case said “USC is not on trial here,” he left the door open for parents to present evidence of the school’s “alleged corrupt admissions policy. whether it was known to the accused and in any way had an impact on his state of mind. “

None of the colleges or candidates in the case have been charged.

Much of the defense can also focus on Singer, who earned at least $ 25 million between 2011 and 2018 by tricking parents into paying bribes to certain officials and even falsifying children’s athletic profiles. of some of his clients. Prosecutors say Singer also occasionally increased a student’s scores in college for a fee by hiring a test expert to correct the results.

Star witness

Singer eventually became a cooperative witness for the government and secretly recorded phone calls with numerous accused relatives. The singer pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction in 2019. He has yet to be convicted.

Prosecutors have yet to say whether they will call Singer as a witness and their spokesperson declined to comment. Singer’s attorney, Donald Heller, said “it’s the government’s decision” whether his client would testify and declined to comment further. Regardless of the decision, the US still wants to play the recorded calls.

Singer is the prosecution’s “star witness” upon which the entire investigation is based, Kelly, Abdelaziz’s attorney, said at a hearing last month. Prosecutor Stephen Frank replied, “We do not consider any witness to be particularly different from any other witness. We’ll make a match-time decision on who to call based on how the evidence comes in. “

Parents argue that Singer is a liar, pointing to notes on his iPhone in which Singer writes that FBI agents told him to “tell a lie” and “distort the truth” when he spoke to parents while the government was listening. In another, Singer wrote an agent raised his voice and insisted that customers recognize “a lie I was telling them” – that their payments were not donations to schools, but bribes to corrupt employees.

According to legal experts, turning the ringleader of a crime into a key cooperating witness can be a hard sell to jurors. They may view Singer as more guilty than the parents and see them instead as his unwitting victims. The singer’s boasting, his interactions with parents, coaches and school officials can also make him an unpleasant personality for jurors. In recorded phone calls, he brags about his connections with powerful people, citing the president of Harvard.

“I wouldn’t call her if I was taking on this case,” said Patricia Pileggi, a former Brooklyn federal prosecutor who is now a partner at Schiff Harden LLP. Avoiding a witness with “a lot of baggage” by simply playing recorded phone calls without bringing him to the stand would be an option.

“From a government perspective, it certainly makes sense to try and tell their story without a Singer,” Pileggi said.

Awakening

The trial could last up to a month.

The case has been a wake-up call to expose how far families are willing to go to get a head start in the admissions process, said Becky Munsterer Sabky, former admissions officer at Dartmouth College and author of “Valedictorians at the Gate. “

“The singer was a rat and he exposed the rat hole,” Sabky said in a recent interview. “Ultimately, the silver lining is that the parents who are on trial show us that character matters and that the country needs to understand that admission to a school is not a judgment on the worth of a student.”

Andrew Lelling, who, as US prosecutor in Boston, led the office during the investigation, agreed, calling the case a “cautionary”.

What the public should say is, ‘Wow, maybe we all need to take a step back and think about the weight and involuntary anxiety that we put in the name on the college door. where my kid is going, “” said Lelling, now a partner at Jones Day. “It’s not entirely healthy.”