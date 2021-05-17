First-of-its-kind guide from global digital inclusion expert Frances West reveals key gaps

United Nations publishes ‘Leave no one offline’

– New introduction on business engagement on digital accessibility –

Ahead of World Accessibility Awareness Day on May 20

BOSTON, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Before World Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) May 20, global technology strategy consulting firm FrancesWestCo underlines the recent publication by the United Nations of “Don’t leave anyone offline”, the first introduction to companies’ commitment to digital accessibility. The guide includes interviews with several leading global organizations at the height of the pandemic and reveals key visibility gaps for digital accessibility despite the accelerated momentum to embrace inclusion during the pandemic. Its timely publication just before GAAD highlights the organization’s focus on digital access and inclusion for more than one billion people with disabilities around the world.

Initiated by the United Nations’ International Labor Organization‘is) Global Network of Business and People with Disabilities, “Leave No One Offline” is co-written by the two Frances west, founder of global technology strategy consulting firm FrancesWestCo, and Kathleen delgado, Strategy Director of FWC. Frances west is the former director of accessibility for IBM and author of “Authentic Inclusion ™ Drives Disruptive Innovation”, his timely and actionable book on digital inclusion.

Most of the organizations surveyed indicated that while there is strong momentum for diversity and inclusion among senior leaders, digital accessibility has not gained similar exposure and is often seen as a leadership initiative. conformity. Most importantly, despite the growing wave of disability awareness around the world and the convergence of the movement for social justice and pandemic disruption, accessibility is still not proactively seen as part of the overall transformation strategy. digital technology of most companies.

“Leave No One Offline” is not just a critical introduction to the attitudes and status of digital accessibility awareness in businesses, it is certainly a call to action here in the United States and in the United States. world to remove technological barriers, ”said Frances west, a pioneer in creating transformational initiatives for the next normal. She added: “It is imperative that our leaders recognize that genuine inclusion must embrace everyone. It is only when decision-making is top-down that companies can truly implement digital inclusion, which is enriching. both employee and customer experiences, and also creates true disruptive innovation due to diversity. “

The story continues

Stefan Tromel, Senior Disability Specialist at the United Nations International Labor Organization Geneva, added: “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization, one of the megatrends of the future of work, emphasizing digital accessibility as an essential prerequisite for the inclusion of people with disabilities on the modern workplace. With this powerful guide, the ILO Global Business and Disability Network aims to help businesses benefit from digitally accessible work environments. “

This primer leveraged the Authentic Inclusion ™ in Action framework developed by FrancesWestCo, which aims to help leaders see digital inclusion through a transformative perspective and help operational leadership operationalize digital inclusion in measurable, sustainable and scalable ways . “Leave No One Offline” was made possible through the participation of global organizations such as Accenture, Merck, Repsol, Standard Chartered Bank and Zain.

At May 19e, on the occasion of World Accessibility Awareness Day, the ILO will organize an international webinar with Frances west presenting the main information and recommendations covered in the guide, as well as Stephen framil, Merck and Yves Veulliet, IBM. Live captioning and interpretation of international panels will be provided. Register now for the webinar.

ABOUT FRANCES WEST

Frances west is an internationally renowned speaker, advisor and leader recognized globally for her work in digital inclusion, emerging markets and organizational transformation. A global innovator for inclusion, she works with industry, government, startups and nonprofits to ensure that human diversity is at the heart of disruptive innovation. She recently joined the board of directors of 3PlayMedia, the leading video captioning company in the country. www.franceswest.co

If you are interested in additional information on “Don’t leave anyone offline” or for an interview Frances west, please contact Robin reibel. Robin@franceswest.co

MEDIA INFORMATION SHEET

United Nations International Labor Organization

Leave No One Offline Primer

What is the International Labor Organization (ILO) Leave No One Offline Primer?

The guide reveals insights from interviews with global organizations during the pandemic about their journey, preparedness, barriers and best practices for implementing accessibility. The organizations included Merck, Standard Charter Bank, Repsol and Zain.

what Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GADD)

World Accessibility Awareness Day is an awareness day focused on digital access and inclusion for over one billion people with disabilities and disabilities. It is marked every year on the third Thursday in May. This year is May 20e, 2021 and has a series of events and activities.

What is the purpose of the primer?

The guide provides strategic recommendations and a roadmap on how to start, expand and maintain accessibility for businesses and organizations.

Who should read this introduction?

C-suite and senior leaders in various business functions such as marketing, sales, technology, product development, procurement, legal and human resources.

Why is this relevant?

Beyond access to people with disabilities or the exclusion of 25% of customers or employees, the initiation and topic of digital accessibility also concerns a profitable path to a more diverse workplace and market. and inclusive.

What is digital accessibility?

Digital accessibility is all about making websites, mobile apps, and marketing content accessible to everyone (whether they are disabled or not). Without a conception of accessibility, a large segment of the world’s population, which could be customers and employees, will be excluded.

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted, paving the way for accessible public spaces. A similar set of guidelines govern the accessibility of websites and online documents. Accessibility benefits everyone because it serves more than those who need assistive technology to browse the web, it makes everyone’s experience clearer, easier, and much richer.

Who is the ILO The Global Network of People with Disabilities in Business?

The Global Business Disability Network is the world’s first multinational corporation to work with the ILO – the United Nations agency for the world of work – for the benefit of businesses, people with disabilities and economies and communities around the world.

What is FrancesWestCo?

A global consulting firm working with public, private and non-profit organizations, including start-ups, to operationalize inclusion as a primary business imperative to drive disruptive innovation. Founded by Frances west, which was commissioned by the ILO and co-authored the guide with Kathleen delgado, Director of Strategic Initiatives at FWC.

Who is Frances west?

Frances west is an internationally renowned thought leader, speaker, advisor and executive recognized globally for her work in digital inclusion, emerging markets and organizational transformation.

A global innovator for inclusion, she works with industry, government, startups and nonprofits to operationalize digital inclusion as a business and technology imperative and ensure that the diversity is at the heart of disruptive innovation. An Asian American woman and a technology pioneer, Frances’ human thinking is rooted in her experience as a first generation immigrant. Asia which moved to the C-suite at IBM. She is the author of “Authentic Inclusion Drives Disruptive innovation” and founder of FrancesWestCo, a global technology strategy consulting firm.

Cision

Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-of-its-kind-primer-by-digital-inclusion-global-expert-frances-west-reveals-key-gaps-301292149.html

SOURCE FrancesWestCo