First Lady Melania Trump issues farewell message

The first lady and her husband, Donald Trump, will leave the White House at the end of his term on Wednesday.

First Lady Melania Trump, in a video, gave a “farewell message” to the United States, two days before the end of the term of President Donald Trump, her husband.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to be the first lady of the United States,” Trump said in the video posted Monday on Twitter, a site from which her husband has been banned indefinitely.

“I was inspired by amazing Americans across our country,” she says.

Trump thanked members of the military and law enforcement, but did not directly address the Jan.6 rioting violation of the U.S. Capitol prompted by her husband’s repeated claims that the election had been “stolen”.

The incident left five people dead, including a police officer from the Capitol. Thousands of National Guardsmen have since been deployed to Washington, DC and state capitals across the country amid the threat of further violence surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump had previously said she was “disappointed and disheartened” by the violence, while decrying “salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks and false and misleading accusations about me.”

In the video released on Monday, Trump urged American citizens to “be passionate about everything you do and always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

Trump addressed the growing coronavirus pandemic in the United States, where more than 24 million COVID-19 infections and more than 398,000 deaths have been confirmed, the highest in both settings of any country in the world.

Donald Trump has been criticized for allegedly downplaying the threat of the virus when he arrived in the United States.

“I thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers and so many others who work to save lives,” she said. “I mourn the families who have lost a loved one to the pandemic. Every life is precious. “

The first lady also touted her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on issues affecting children, primarily well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us,” Trump added in his farewell. “Don’t lose sight of your integrity and your values. There are all occasions to show consideration for another person and to introduce good habits into our daily life at all times.

Trump, who is the president’s third wife and mother of his youngest son Barron, is said to be set to become the modern first first lady not to welcome the new first lady – Jill Biden – for a tour of the private quarters of the White House. .

The snub is part of Donald Trump’s broader refusal to attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Instead, the outgoing president is expected to deliver a farewell speech Wednesday at 8 a.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT), before a send-off ceremony at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, DC.

He will then travel to Florida. The first lady has not made known her post-White House plans.