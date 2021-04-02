World
First kiss, fight against addiction: George Floyd’s girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial – Times of India
MINNEAPOLIS: George floydThe latter’s girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from the first kiss to date night at restaurants, but also explained how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together.
Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who knew Floyd personally to testify at the trial of Derek chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May.
In his testimony, Ross described how his romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her. She also spoke about addiction: Like millions of other Americans, Floyd and Ross have struggled to quit opioids.
“It’s a classic story of how many people are addicted to opioids,” Ross said. “We both suffered from chronic pain: mine was on my neck, his was on his back.”
The death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, sparked protests across the United States and around the world against racial injustice and police brutality against black people.
Prosecutors wanted the jury to hear Ross’s candid account of using opioids to undermine a central part of Chauvin’s defense in a trial seen as a litmus test of U.S. police accountability.
Chauvin’s lawyers argue that FloydThe latter’s death, which was ruled by the county medical examiner as a homicide at the hands of the police, was actually an overdose of the fentanyl found in his blood during an autopsy.
Prosecutors said Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lead lawyer, had sought to increase drug use in an attempt to cloud Floyd’s character and that the theory would be contradicted by medical evidence.
Nelson seemed to recognize the sensitivity when he stood up to cross-examine Ross, “I’m sorry to hear about your struggles with opioid addiction,” he began. “Thanks for sharing this with the jury.”
Earlier, Ross, who had pinned a heart-shaped brooch to her black jacket for the occasion, smiled fondly at the remembrance when prosecutors asked her on day four of witness testimony how she first met Floyd. .
“This is one of my favorite stories to tell,” she said.
“SIS”? YOU OK?’
Ross, 45, said she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to visit her son’s father after closing the cafe where she worked. Floyd approached her.
“Floyd has that big, deep, southerly, husky voice,” she said, “and he was, like,“ Sis ”? ”
He felt that she was feeling sad and alone and offered to pray with her.
“It was so sweet,” Ross said, dabbing a handkerchief over his eyes. “At the time, I had lost a lot of faith in God.”
They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and, with the exception of an occasional break, they were together until her death, she said.
On her cell phone, Floyd listed Ross, a mother of two, as “Mama.”
They took walks in the parks and around the lakes of Minneapolis, Ross’s hometown, which was still new to the Texas-raised Floyd, and often dined at restaurants: “He was a great man,” a- she said, describing her daily weightlifting, “and he’s looking at a lot of energy to keep it going.”
She said he adored his two young daughters and that he was a “mommy’s boy”.
After his mother’s death in 2018, he looked like “a kind of shell of himself, like he was broken”.
Sometimes the couple took prescribed pain relievers. At other times, they would buy OxyContin and other pills on the black market. Sometimes they beat the habit; sometimes they relapsed.
“Drug addiction, in my opinion, is a struggle of a lifetime,” she said. “It’s not something that comes and goes, it’s something I’ll deal with forever.”
Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, asked Ross about an episode in which she took Floyd to a hospital emergency room, where he was treated for five days for an overdose.
“Didn’t you know he had taken heroin then?” Nelson asked him. She said no.
Lawyers for the Floyd family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, criticized Chauvin’s defense in a joint statement: “Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with, and are being treated with, self-medication and opioid abuse. dignity, respect and support, not brutality, “according to their press release. .
Ross said his last conversation with Floyd was on May 24, when they spoke on the phone.
A day later, Floyd was trapped below the knee of Chauvin, under arrest on suspicion of buying cigarettes from a grocery store with a fake $ 20 bill.
The jury heard three days of testimony from onlookers who said they shouted at Chauvin and other officers, imploring them to check Floyd’s pulse.
On Thursday, paramedics who arrived at the scene testified that they had to move police from Floyd, who by then had stopped breathing, had no pulse and had dilated pupils.
“Put simply,” Derek Smith, one of the paramedics, told the jury, “I thought he was dead.”
Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who knew Floyd personally to testify at the trial of Derek chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May.
In his testimony, Ross described how his romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her. She also spoke about addiction: Like millions of other Americans, Floyd and Ross have struggled to quit opioids.
“It’s a classic story of how many people are addicted to opioids,” Ross said. “We both suffered from chronic pain: mine was on my neck, his was on his back.”
The death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, sparked protests across the United States and around the world against racial injustice and police brutality against black people.
Prosecutors wanted the jury to hear Ross’s candid account of using opioids to undermine a central part of Chauvin’s defense in a trial seen as a litmus test of U.S. police accountability.
Chauvin’s lawyers argue that FloydThe latter’s death, which was ruled by the county medical examiner as a homicide at the hands of the police, was actually an overdose of the fentanyl found in his blood during an autopsy.
Prosecutors said Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lead lawyer, had sought to increase drug use in an attempt to cloud Floyd’s character and that the theory would be contradicted by medical evidence.
Nelson seemed to recognize the sensitivity when he stood up to cross-examine Ross, “I’m sorry to hear about your struggles with opioid addiction,” he began. “Thanks for sharing this with the jury.”
Earlier, Ross, who had pinned a heart-shaped brooch to her black jacket for the occasion, smiled fondly at the remembrance when prosecutors asked her on day four of witness testimony how she first met Floyd. .
“This is one of my favorite stories to tell,” she said.
“SIS”? YOU OK?’
Ross, 45, said she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to visit her son’s father after closing the cafe where she worked. Floyd approached her.
“Floyd has that big, deep, southerly, husky voice,” she said, “and he was, like,“ Sis ”? ”
He felt that she was feeling sad and alone and offered to pray with her.
“It was so sweet,” Ross said, dabbing a handkerchief over his eyes. “At the time, I had lost a lot of faith in God.”
They had their first kiss in the lobby that night and, with the exception of an occasional break, they were together until her death, she said.
On her cell phone, Floyd listed Ross, a mother of two, as “Mama.”
They took walks in the parks and around the lakes of Minneapolis, Ross’s hometown, which was still new to the Texas-raised Floyd, and often dined at restaurants: “He was a great man,” a- she said, describing her daily weightlifting, “and he’s looking at a lot of energy to keep it going.”
She said he adored his two young daughters and that he was a “mommy’s boy”.
After his mother’s death in 2018, he looked like “a kind of shell of himself, like he was broken”.
Sometimes the couple took prescribed pain relievers. At other times, they would buy OxyContin and other pills on the black market. Sometimes they beat the habit; sometimes they relapsed.
“Drug addiction, in my opinion, is a struggle of a lifetime,” she said. “It’s not something that comes and goes, it’s something I’ll deal with forever.”
Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, asked Ross about an episode in which she took Floyd to a hospital emergency room, where he was treated for five days for an overdose.
“Didn’t you know he had taken heroin then?” Nelson asked him. She said no.
Lawyers for the Floyd family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, criticized Chauvin’s defense in a joint statement: “Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with, and are being treated with, self-medication and opioid abuse. dignity, respect and support, not brutality, “according to their press release. .
Ross said his last conversation with Floyd was on May 24, when they spoke on the phone.
A day later, Floyd was trapped below the knee of Chauvin, under arrest on suspicion of buying cigarettes from a grocery store with a fake $ 20 bill.
The jury heard three days of testimony from onlookers who said they shouted at Chauvin and other officers, imploring them to check Floyd’s pulse.
On Thursday, paramedics who arrived at the scene testified that they had to move police from Floyd, who by then had stopped breathing, had no pulse and had dilated pupils.
“Put simply,” Derek Smith, one of the paramedics, told the jury, “I thought he was dead.”
Source link