First EU citizens could be vaccinated against Covid-19 by end of December – Times of India

BRUSSELS: The first citizens of the European Union could be vaccinated against coronavirus at the end of next month, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday.
the pandemic The situation remains serious, “with nearly 3,000 deaths per day”, admitted von der Leyen. Relaxing restrictions “too much too quickly” could lead to third wave after Christmas, the European Commission the president warned, calling on the EU to “learn the lessons of summer”.
“But there is also good news. The European Commission has now obtained contracts on vaccines with six pharmaceutical companies. The first European citizens could already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel … Vaccines are important, but what matters is vaccination, ”von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

