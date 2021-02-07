World
First batch of Covid-19 vaccine from India arrives in Afghanistan – Times of India
KABUL: India handed over half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan officials as a gift to the people of the war-torn nation on Sunday, a gesture of goodwill described by Afghanistan as “a strong sign of generosity and sincere cooperation“from New Delhi with Kabul.
“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Afghanistan. A shipment of half a million doses of the Covid vaccine offered by India to the Afghan people arrived in Kabul today,” Indian embassy in Kabul tweeted.
Indian charge d’affaires Raghuram S handed over the batch of vaccines to Wahid Majrooh, acting minister of public health, he said.
“My deep gratitude to my friend @DrSJaishankar, the government and people of India for helping 500,000 dozen ‘Made in India’ vaccines to fight the spread of #Covid in Afghanistan. A clear sign of generosity, d strong commitment and partnership, ”Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar tweeted.
In a brief statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sincere gratitude for the assistance and delivery of the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) by “the generous support and strategic partner of Afghanistan, India”.
“The donation of five hundred thousand doses of vaccine to fight the spread of Covid in Afghanistan under the current difficult circumstances is a strong sign of the Republic of India’s generosity and sincere cooperation with the government and people of Afghanistan,” he said in the statement.
As part of the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Covid humanitarian aid was announced by India earlier on January 8 in a phone call between Jaishankar and Atmar.
President Ashraf Ghani expressed his gratitude for India’s timely assistance, the presidential palace said in a tweet.
In the first phase, the vaccines will be administered to security and defense forces, health workers and other groups at the forefront of the fight against the virus, he added.
Majrooh said that the elderly and patients with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase.
Secondly, seniors and people with chronic illnesses will be immune to the Coronavirus.
Afghanistan has so far recorded 55,359 cases of Covid-19 and 2,413 deaths. More than 48,041 people have recovered from the contagion.
India is one of the largest drug makers in the world, and a growing number of countries have already contacted it for their coronavirus vaccines.
India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination campaign in which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are administered to frontline health workers across the country.
While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech.
The Department of External Affairs said it would be assured that domestic manufacturers will have sufficient stocks to meet domestic needs while sourcing overseas.
“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Afghanistan. A shipment of half a million doses of the Covid vaccine offered by India to the Afghan people arrived in Kabul today,” Indian embassy in Kabul tweeted.
Indian charge d’affaires Raghuram S handed over the batch of vaccines to Wahid Majrooh, acting minister of public health, he said.
“My deep gratitude to my friend @DrSJaishankar, the government and people of India for helping 500,000 dozen ‘Made in India’ vaccines to fight the spread of #Covid in Afghanistan. A clear sign of generosity, d strong commitment and partnership, ”Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar tweeted.
In a brief statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sincere gratitude for the assistance and delivery of the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) by “the generous support and strategic partner of Afghanistan, India”.
“The donation of five hundred thousand doses of vaccine to fight the spread of Covid in Afghanistan under the current difficult circumstances is a strong sign of the Republic of India’s generosity and sincere cooperation with the government and people of Afghanistan,” he said in the statement.
As part of the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Covid humanitarian aid was announced by India earlier on January 8 in a phone call between Jaishankar and Atmar.
President Ashraf Ghani expressed his gratitude for India’s timely assistance, the presidential palace said in a tweet.
In the first phase, the vaccines will be administered to security and defense forces, health workers and other groups at the forefront of the fight against the virus, he added.
Majrooh said that the elderly and patients with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase.
Secondly, seniors and people with chronic illnesses will be immune to the Coronavirus.
Afghanistan has so far recorded 55,359 cases of Covid-19 and 2,413 deaths. More than 48,041 people have recovered from the contagion.
India is one of the largest drug makers in the world, and a growing number of countries have already contacted it for their coronavirus vaccines.
India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination campaign in which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are administered to frontline health workers across the country.
While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech.
The Department of External Affairs said it would be assured that domestic manufacturers will have sufficient stocks to meet domestic needs while sourcing overseas.
Source link