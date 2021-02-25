Data: Chamberlain, 2020, “United States of America Cabinet Appointments Data Set“Graphic: Will Chase / Axios

Now it is more difficult for presidents to gain Senate confirmation for their cabinet choices, an analysis of Axios data of votes for and against candidates has been found.

Why is this important: It’s not only Teeth of Neera. The trend is the product of growing polarization, more brutal political discourse and a minor majority in the Senate, experts say. This means that some of the most important federal agencies in the country lack a chief and the legislative authority that comes from it.

In numbers: Not only are there more votes against presidential cabinet candidates than in the past, but President Trump received no votes of unanimous consent or votes for his candidates, which tends to indicate broad bipartisan support.

This year, the process is also taking longer. President Biden’s nominees have been confirmed at a much slower pace than past presidents: there are now Seven confirmed Cabinet members in addition to the director of national intelligence and the ambassador to the UN.

As of February 24, 2017, Trump had new Cabinet nominees have been confirmed. At the same time in 2009, Obama had 12.

