Fire ravages Evia island on sixth day of forest fires in Greece – Times of India
PSAROPOULI, Greece: Thousands of people fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrollably for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for further evacuations after putting many people safe by the sea.
The fires that had threatened the northern suburbs of Athens in recent days have somewhat died down. But the fire in Evia, a large island east of the capital, quickly erupted on several fronts, tearing thousands of hectares of virgin forest in its northern part and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
“I feel angry. I lost my house … nothing will be the same the next day,” said a resident who gave her name as Vasilikia after boarding a rescue ferry to Psaropouli village.
“It’s a disaster. It’s huge. Our villages are destroyed, there is nothing left of our houses, our properties, nothing, nothing,” she said.
Forest fires have broken out in many parts of the country in a weeklong heat wave, Greece’s worst in three decades, with scorching temperatures and hot winds creating powder keg conditions. Across the country, forest lands burned down and dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed.
Greece has deployed the military to help fight the fires and several countries including France, Egypt, Swiss and Spain also sent aid, including firefighting planes.
More than 570 firefighters are battling the Evia blaze, authorities said.
The Coast Guard has evacuated more than 2,000 people, including many elderly residents, from different parts of the island since Tuesday, in spectacular sea rescues as the night sky turned red from the flames.
The governor of central Greece, Fanis Spanos, said the situation in the north of the island had been “very difficult” for almost a week.
“The fronts are huge, the area of scorched earth is huge,” he told Skai TV. More than 2,500 people have been accommodated in hotels and other shelters, he said.
A fire in the foothills of Mount Parnitha north of Athens was contained, but the weather conditions meant that there was still a strong threat that it could erupt again.
On Friday evening, strong winds pushed the blaze in the town of Thrakomakedones, where residents had been ordered to evacuate. The blaze left burnt and blackened houses and cars among the scorched pines.
