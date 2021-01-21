World

Fire in Ukraine: at least 15 killed, 11 injured in the fire of a retirement home in Ukraine | World News – Times of India

KYIV: At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a Fire in a retirement home in the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian emergency service announced Thursday.
The fire started in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-story building building. There were 33 people inside, the service said.
The service published a photo of the building with bars on the windows on the first floor. Smoke could be seen billowing from the broken windows on the second floor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the Interior Minister to open and take charge of an investigation into the incident.
The Ukrainian public prosecutor said that the authorities had opened a criminal investigation and that the preliminary cause of the tragedy was “reckless handling of electric heaters”.

