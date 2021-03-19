Fire at Saudi oil installation after drone attack

Saudi Arabia condemns the attack, saying it was aimed at “the security and stability of global energy supplies.”

Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh on Friday, igniting a fire at the facility.

The state-run Saudi news agency quoted an Energy Ministry official as saying the dawn attack caused no injuries or damage and did not affect oil supplies.

“The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, which caused a fire which was brought under control,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen reported launching six drones at a facility owned by Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant which now has a slice of its value publicly traded on the stock market, in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, saying the assault was aimed at “the security and stability of global energy supplies.”

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said it would do so “at the earliest opportunity.”

Saudi aggression

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, in recent weeks.

“Our armed forces carried out an operation at dawn today … with six drones that targeted the Aramco company in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh,” Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, said. describe the targets that he said had been hit.

Sarea said operations against Saudi Arabia would continue and intensify as long as the Saudi “aggression” against Yemen continued.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015, months after rebels seized Yemen’s capital Sana’a. The war has remained at a stalemate since then, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster with hunger, disease and poverty largely caused by war.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts most of the drones and missiles the Houthis launch at airports, air bases and energy infrastructure, but some inflict damage.

On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles was intercepted en route to targets including an oil storage yard in Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world’s largest loading facility. offshore oil to the world.

A residential complex in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

Sarea warned “foreign companies and citizens” to avoid military sites and key infrastructure.