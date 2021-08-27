World

Fire at chemical plant kills 10 in southern Pakistan

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others, police and a door said -government speech.

The cause of the fire in the congested area of ​​Mehran town was not immediately clear. Television footage showed firefighters putting out the flames, as ambulances continued to transport victims to a government hospital.

Provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab told reporters that firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze. He said officers had been asked to investigate the cause of the fire. He said officers would also check to see if the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Crisis in Afghanistan: All eyes on Central Asia

1 hour ago

Iraqi summit seeks to mend Middle East divides

3 hours ago

China clamps down on celebrity fan culture after scandals – Times of India

6 hours ago

New Zealand’s local hero

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button