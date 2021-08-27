Fire at chemical plant kills 10 in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others, police and a door said -government speech.

The cause of the fire in the congested area of ​​Mehran town was not immediately clear. Television footage showed firefighters putting out the flames, as ambulances continued to transport victims to a government hospital.

Provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab told reporters that firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze. He said officers had been asked to investigate the cause of the fire. He said officers would also check to see if the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.