Finding vaccine niches often leads to a planning maze

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) – The road to a COVID-19 vaccine often passes through a maze of planning systems: Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book appointments online. Those who get a coveted location can still get stuck with pages of forms or websites that slow down to crawl and get stuck.

Technological barriers are familiar to L. Shapley Bassen, a 74-year-old retired English teacher and editor in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. She lost track of the hours she spent making phone calls and browsing websites to get dates for herself and her 75-year-old husband, Michael.

“A lot of us don’t sleep at night worrying about whether or not we’ll be able to get in,” Bassen said.

The technological shortcomings of the country’s fragmented public health system frustrated millions of Americans trying to get vaccinated and left officials without a full picture of who was vaccinated.

“We are creating an unnecessary amount of human suffering. It could have been avoided and we could have done better, ”said Tinglong Dai, professor who studies healthcare operations at Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.

The White House has promised improvements, pledging to establish a new website and 800 number by May 1 to help people find nearby places with vaccines.

“No more searching day and night for a date for you and your loved ones,” President Joe Biden said Thursday in a prime-time speech to the nation.

The administration has also promised to send technical teams to states that need help improving their websites.

The vaccine demand bottleneck appears to be easing in some places, and the United States was approaching 100 million vaccines on Friday. But vaccine locations are sometimes so hard to come by that people resort to Facebook groups of vaccine hunters and bots scouring sites for open dates. Vaccine seekers who are not familiar with these methods and who have no one to help them are at a great disadvantage.

Bassen eventually landed a spot at a drugstore near her home for her husband. The website even offered to schedule the second dose, but when she clicked on it, nothing happened.

Realizing that this was a problem, they printed out the appointment confirmation email. When he arrived he was rejected. They told him he had to program the second shot at the same time as the first.

The rejection sent Bassen back into the rabbit hole of state, local government and drugstore websites and phone numbers. She compared it to a set of musical chairs.

“From a patient, consumer perspective, there didn’t seem to be any continuity between these three entities,” Bassen said.

The confusion is not surprising. A survey conducted by Associated Press and Kaiser Health News found that since 2010, spending by state health services fell 16% per capitaand local health service spending fell 18%. There was little money left to invest in technology.

To help states prepare for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started implementing a vaccine management system called VAMS.

Many states were reluctant to commit because it takes time for employees to learn new programs, and new systems often have problems. Few state health departments have adopted the CDC’s program, and at least one has since decided to drop it.

In New Hampshire, officials planned to switch to their own program after thousands of people cannot plan a second shot within the recommended time frame. Others have had their appointments canceled after the system mistakenly allowed them to book slots they were not eligible for.

Setting up a nationwide program that worked well everywhere was never likely to happen, especially given the unprecedented scale of tracking COVID-19 vaccinations, said Claire Hannan, executive director of Association of Immunization Managers.

Before the pandemic, local vaccine registers across the country were mainly used to track childhood vaccines. Some are decades old and were never meant to be used for scheduling dates.

“A lot of them are just kind of a bowl of spaghetti code that you keep adding,” said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association.

Many vaccine suppliers, such as smaller pharmacies, were also not connected to registries before the pandemic due to the time and cost of doing so – including required maintenance, which involves constantly downloading data. and ensure that they are properly stored and shared.

“There’s always been this perception that you build it and you’re done,” Coyle said.

Many states have concluded that they need a single, easy-to-access “front door” to schedule shots, noted Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Health, at a recent CDC forum.

The best system, Dai said, would be to send everyone to register at a central location and, depending on the supply, give each person a reasonable estimate of receiving a vaccine. It could take a few weeks or months, but managing the expectations would alleviate some anxiety.

“The central idea is to give people confidence, to reassure people,” Dai said.

West Virginia has almost done this with a state-wide one-stop pre-registration system that uses crisis management software to collect demographic and contact information for each person, along with details such as profession, so that certain critical workers can be targeted. Then they get an SMS or phone call to reserve a slot when vaccine doses are available in their county, said Krista D. Capehart, who coordinates the state pharmacy response.

Other states have struggled with their vaccine websites or have developed sites that provide help but require people to do a lot of work to find available vaccines. The Massachusetts site was so overwhelmed that it crashed. The Washington state site allows people to print out a sheet of paper stating they’re eligible, but finding and booking an appointment is still up to the individual.

Maryland has created an early bird portal, but people still have to go to other websites to find a place. Dai said even he struggled after becoming eligible and pre-registering with his county. When asked to make an appointment, the link was not working.

“By the end of yesterday, I had received five links, but none of them worked,” he said on Thursday. He ended up booking alone at Walgreens.

Given the confusion, many are concerned about what will happen when eligibility is opened to an even larger population. People might find it so difficult and so long to score a shot that they simply give up.

“The situation will be even worse,” Dai said.

Disease detectives who are monitoring the pandemic are also concerned about the lack of consistent vaccine data.

“If we don’t have good systems to track how many and what types of people get the vaccine, we may not be as effective and efficient as possible with the limited resources we have,” said Janet Hamilton. , director general of the Council of State and territorial epidemiologists.

Data on race and ethnicity are only available for a little more than half of people who have received vaccines to date. This may be because vaccine recipients do not provide the information or because the places where they receive the vaccine do not collect it, enter it, or enter it too slowly.

In many cases the data has been entered, but issues with different software systems are causing these fields to disappear, said Dr Marcus Plescia, of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials.

Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, calls the vaccine rollout embarrassing.

“If we had fought World War II the way we do,” he said, “there is no doubt we would have lost.”

Choi reported from New York. Associated Press editor Carla Johnson of Washington State contributed to this report.