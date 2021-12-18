Finding Pandemic Relief on Canada’s Atlantic Coast

The scenic beauty is part of what has drawn thousands of newcomers to the Atlantic provinces in recent months, many in search of rural idylls. Sometimes they were inspired by “Schitt Creek, The Emmy-winning Canadian series in which a once wealthy family finds purpose in a small rural town they own.

To try to understand the demographic shift, I headed to Bonavista, a quiet fishing village about three and a half hours from St. John’s. The city is famous in the Canadian version of the song “This Land is Your Land”. It owes its name to Giovanni Caboto, an independent Venetian explorer who would have exclaimed “O buon vista” (“Oh, good sight!”) When he sighted the city in 1497.

In Bonavista, I met Barbara houston, a Saskatchewan-born artist who moved there from Vancouver, attracted by the pictorial landscape, the sense of community and the low cost of living. A former successful architect turned artist whose work has included sculptures of kelp sheep, she is building an elegant geometric studio home overlooking the sea for around C $ 325,000. Such affordable space would have been unimaginable in Vancouver, she said.

“I wanted to pursue my dream of being an artist,” she told me. “Everyone here knows your name,” she said, adding that the open skies reminded her of growing up in Saskatchewan.

The arrival of dozens of “long haul” like Ms. Houston is helping to revitalize Bonavista’s economy after years of brain drain following the collapse of Newfoundland cod stocks. But there are also tensions, mainly over the explosion in house prices. Ms. Houston also told me that she was taken aback after a Pentecostal preacher in a church near her studio gave a “fire and brimstone” speech, broadcast over outdoor speakers, condemning abortion. and same-sex marriage.

Crystal Fudge, a Bonavista business manager who owns a local kombucha business, told me that Bonavista “felt like a dying town” when she was growing up. These days, however, newcomers from Saskatchewan, Toronto and the United States are coming to buy his ginger kombucha. His neighbors include an apothecary selling iceberg infused soap suds that reminded me of the store owned by David Rose, the pansexual character played by Dan Levy in “Schitt’s Creek”.