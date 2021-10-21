Finding Australia’s Climate Tipping Point

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Register now to receive it by email.

One of the first stories I wrote when I arrived in Australia was about climate change and its consequences. damaging impact on the Great Barrier Reef. Four years later, the consequences of global warming are only more visible, with fires, droughts and extreme storms, but Australia’s political parameters have not changed to match the emergency. of the problem.

At the federal level, the government is still debating whether to commit to a commitment that most developed countries (and a few Australian states) have already made: zero net emissions by 2050.

And that’s probably not enough. Days away from next month’s United Nations climate conference in Scotland, many of Australia’s closest allies – including the United States, Britain and many of its own Pacific neighbors – have made it clear said the country was behind schedule and needed to do more to cut emissions this decade and move away from its role as a major user and exporter of fossil fuels.

Australia’s provocative inaction is already affecting the country’s image. As I wrote in a news analysis article this week, as coal is treated more like tobacco, like a danger wherever it’s burned, Australia looks more and more like the guy at the end of the bar who sells cheap cigarettes and promises to bring more tomorrow.