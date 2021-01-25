Find out which country is leading the global vaccination race

About 30 percent of Israelis have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a rate that exceeds any other country. the United States is far behind, with around 6 percent of residents having received a dose of the vaccine, and European Union start even slower.

Share of the population of each country having received at least one dose of vaccine ten 20% Bahrain Canada Denmark France Israel United Arab Emirates United Kingdom WE Dec 15 24 january Note: Includes countries for which data is available.·Source: Our World in Data

Data on countries with an ongoing vaccination campaign have been compiled from government sources by Our world in data. Many countries, especially those in the developing world, where governments have had trouble getting vaccines, are not yet vaccinate residents at all.

Most countries use vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, both of which require two doses. Two of the countries with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, also use a vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, which has not been approved for use in the United States or the European Union.

The table below shows which countries have vaccinated their residents at the fastest rates since the start of their vaccination campaigns and which have vaccinated the most in the past seven days. It also shows, at current vaccination rates and levels, how long it will take at least half of the residents of each country to receive at least one dose of a vaccine.

Vaccination speed by country Share of population newly vaccinated per week Country From the beginning The last 7 days At this rate, most of those vaccinated in … Israel 4 weeks United Arab Emirates 4 weeks United Kingdom 1.4% 3 months Malta 1.1% 1.9% 6 months turkey 1% 0.6% 18 months United States 1% 1.9% 6 months Denmark 0.8% 0.2% 55 mos. Ireland 0.8% 1% 11 months. Bahrain 0.8% 2.5% 4 months Spain 0.6% 0.7% 16 months Slovenia 0.6% 0.3% 34 months Italy 0.6% 0.2% 59 mos. Romania 0.6% 1.2% 9 months Lithuania 0.6% 0.3% 39 mos. Portugal 0.6% 1% 11 months. Estonia 0.5% 0.6% 19 months Sweden 0.5% 0.7% 17 months Swiss 0.5% 1.2% 9 months Austria 0.5% 0.7% 15 months Cyprus 0.5% N / A N / A Czechia 0.5% 0.7% 16 months Germany 0.4% 0.5% 23 months Slovakia 0.4% 0.7% 17 months Poland 0.4% 0.5% 23 months Belgium 0.4% 0.6% 20 months Croatia 0.4% 0.6% 20 months Greece 0.4% 0.7% 16 months France 0.4% 0.9% 13 months Canada 0.4% 0.7% 17 months Hungary 0.4% 0.2% 54 mos. Norway 0.4% 0.5% 23 months Netherlands 0.3% 0.5% 24 months Luxembourg 0.3% 0.6% 18 months Brazil 0.3% 0.3% 41 months Latvia 0.3% 0.2% 67 months Panama 0.3% 0.2% 55 mos. Saudi Arabia 0.2% 0.4% 29 months Argentina 0.2% 0.1% 165 mos. Oman 0.1% N / A N / A Mexico 0.1% 0.1% 105 mos. India 0.1% 0.1% 116 mos. Bulgaria 0.1% <0.1% 290 mos. Chile 0.1% 0.2% 53 mos. Display all

Show less

Note: Last week’s rates show the seven-day period January 17 through January 24. If values ​​were not available for both dates, the rate was calculated based on the earliest available date.·Source: Our World in Data

Israel, for example, will reach half of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine in just four weeks at its current rate, thanks to the vaccination campaign and vaccination rate. excludes Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the blockade of Gaza Bandaged, which may have to wait several months for widespread distribution. Most European countries are months away from reaching Israel’s immunization levels.

Part of the disparity stems from when vaccines were approved in each country. European Union health authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine 10 days later than their counterparts in the United States and nearly three weeks after British authorities.

And distribution has been delayed in some countries even after the vaccine has been approved. The Netherlands, one of the richest countries in Europe, were the last in the European Union to launch their vaccination campaign – Jan 6, a week and a half after neighboring Germany and almost a month after the United Kingdom. The Dutch Minister of Health attributed the delay to need appropriate preparations.

The slow roll-out of vaccines in Europe has been hampered by supply shortages, a lack of nurses and heavy paperwork. Criticism of the European Union’s procurement strategy has been new virus variants threaten to take over the continent.

Hungarian authorities recently broke with the bloc to approve Russian vaccine against Sputnik V and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Hungary has also agreed to buy Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

If Europe is moving slowly, almost all the countries in the developing world are even further behind and in most of them the vaccinations have not even started. Rich countries have pre-ordered more than half of the doses which could hit the market by the end of the year, often enough to vaccinate their populations multiple times. Many poor countries may be able to immunize one in five people at most by then.