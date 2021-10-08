Find out how Britain’s gas shortages turned into an overnight crisis













September 24, fuel sales hit almost double the previous Friday's total, with shortages at some gas stations making headlines. Fuel deliveries increased a few days later, but they arrived too late to avoid a seizure.

Source: UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy | Note: Data is a sample that covers approximately 80% of typical gas sales. 10,000 liters equals 2,642 gallons.

New government data shows how fuel shortage in Britain turned into a crisis overnight. On September 24, panicked drivers bought twice as much fuel as the week before, while deliveries to most gas stations remained at normal levels.

After the widespread closure of gas stations and the long queues obstructing the roads, the worst of the crisis now seems to be fading away.

But in the South East and London, deliveries are still limited and the army has been deployed. About 200 soldiers drive tankers and provide logistical support. In these areas, 12% of gas stations are still without fuel, according to the Petrol Retailers Association.





Fuel stocks have started to rebound across the country, but London and the South East still lag behind other regions Average stock levels at sampled service stations







Fuel stocks are generally around 40-50%. Fuel stocks in the Southeast have been the slowest to rebuild.

Source: UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy | Note: Data is a sample that covers approximately 80% of typical gas sales.

Government officials said the cause was not the fuel supply itself, but rather chronic illness lack of qualified drivers to make deliveries.

The fuel crisis has been the most visible impact of the truck driver shortage hampering the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic. And, as Christmas approaches, businesses may face more challenges. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, a trade association, said supermarkets alone need around 15,000 more truck drivers to avoid disruption this Christmas.

Long-term problems for the commercial transport industry have been made worse by Brexit and the pandemic. The workforce tends to be older and it is expensive to train new drivers.

Today, there are 30,000 fewer truck drivers than a year ago. The British left the industry in droves and deterioration of roadside facilities and grueling hours away from home did not encourage new workers to join.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied that Brexit was the cause of the driver shortage, instead the trucking industry for under-investment.

“The point is they haven’t put money in the truck stops, in the conditions, in the pay,” Mr Johnson said, “so there are no young people in this country who are considering frankly at the moment of becoming truckers. Drivers. ”

But analysts say Britain’s exit from the European Union has shrunk the labor market and that it take the time for companies to adapt. According to the Road Haulage Association, an industry group that has advocated for more visas for drivers, Britain is short of 100,000 truckers, 20% of whom have left since the UK voted to leave the European Union.





The British account for two-thirds of the reduction in truck drivers Evolution of the number of active truck drivers, by nationality Source: UK Office for National Statistics | Note: The data shows the evolution of employment of truck drivers in the UK from July 2019 to June 2020, compared to the same period until June of this year.

Due to the pandemic, the supply of newly trained drivers is more limited than ever. More than 40,000 people typically pass their truck driving exams each year, but last year that number fell to just 16,000 as national lockdowns shut down driving test centers and created a huge backlog.













The number of people who passed the trucking test fell by 25,000 last year compared to the previous year. The number of successful exams has fallen by over 60 percent at every testing center in Scotland. At Manchester Transport Training Academy, only 439 people passed their exams last year, up from 1,207 the year before. There were 75 percent fewer successful exams at the Enfield test center.

Source: UK Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency | Note: The map only shows test centers with data for the year from July 2019 to June 2020 and also for the same period until June 2021.

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said it would take at least 18 months to train enough drivers to meet demand.

In order to bring short-term relief to the industry, the government announced temporary visas for 5,000 tanker and catering truck drivers. But industry experts predicted that visas would be too little, too late, given the demand for truck drivers on a European scale.

Recent figures from Transport Intelligence, an analytics company, estimated a shortage of around 400,000 truckers across Europe, with Poland, Germany and the UK being the hardest hit.