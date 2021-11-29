Financing for sustainable development is needed more than ever, says UN Deputy Chief Mohammed

Speaking at the Building Bridges Summit for Sustainable Finance in Genevaa, Amina Mohammed urged everyone present from government, private sector, international organizations and civil society to do more to advance a framework of common investment to improve the lives of people everywhere.

More ambition, more action

“We need more ambition, more action, more scale, more urgency in the achievement of 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement – and we certainly need more fuel, more financial resources and more investment, ”she said. “The good news is that we already have a shared narrative or language bridge in Agenda 2030. But we still face a mismatch of measures and languages ​​between diplomacy and business; public and private actors.

Representing the Swiss Federal Government at the second edition of the summit, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer underlined its potential for concrete action, as well as the need to be inclusive and transparent in the way sustainable finance is managed.

“I think Building Bridges, we have to do it between the people and the government, we have to explain what we have to do,” he said. “Then we need bridges between the private sector and the government, then I think we need bridges from Switzerland to the world.”

According to the summit organizers, between 2019 and 2020, sustainable investment increased by 31 percent in Switzerland, reaching more than 1.5 trillion francs.

In addition to highlighting opportunities for investors and fund managers, it is hoped that the summit will help create an orderly and common approach to ‘net zero’ financing, said Patrick Odier, president of the Building Bridges initiative and Chairman of Lombard Odier Bank.

“We are actually trying to bring the capital closer to all of the Sustainable development goals, that is to say trying to find not only bridges – but to be concrete – instruments, measures, methodologies that allow capital not only to set goals in certain areas covered by the SDGs, but also to ‘be measurable in terms of achieving all of these goals that I said. And that’s where the finance is right now.

Mr Odier also responded to the call to end subsidies to fossil fuel industries in order to create a level playing field for renewable energy investments: “We all know we have to deal with these subsidy issues. , but finance itself is not in the lead in solving this problem, ”he said. “What finance can do is basically ask the government to play its part when it comes to trying to tackle the fossil fuel industry and of course the issue of emissions.”

Unlock resources

Stressing the ambition to convene the summit at the Maison de la Paix in Geneva, Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed listed the issues she hoped the week-long summit could address.

“We need the private sector and its leadership to unlock resources for key transitions in the areas of sustainable energy and connectivity, food systems, health, education, social protection, of digitization. ”

“Innovative instruments, including blended finance, can all play an important role, but we need to scale up this service massively. ”

Confidence deficit

Despite the fact that there was the “leadership”, “the expertise” and the “tools” to accomplish so much, Ms. Mohammed warned that “the truth is that the trust deficit is widening in our world”.

And among data from the World Health Organization showing that more than 80 percent of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines went to G20 countries and low-income countries received only 0.6%, the UN Deputy Chief said in particular that “we could not respond” to the call for global solidarity.

“Until everyone is vaccinated, we will all be at risk and we will not be able to get the SDGs where they should be by 2030,” she said. “For many the health pandemic has been a tragedy, especially in developed countries, but for developing countries it has a socio-economic impact from which it will take much longer to recover.

“And so, we urgently need investments in climate action, which will have multiplier effects on the SDGs. “