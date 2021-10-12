Finance ministers hold the key to the success of COP26 (UN Secretary General)

Addressing members of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, he underscored their critical role as the conference date draws near.

The planet’s resources are still not included in countries’ wealth calculations. The current system is geared towards destruction, not preservation. The world must reconsider the way GDP is calculated, reflecting the true value of nature in all policies, plans and economic systems. – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) 12 October 2021

“As finance ministers, you hold the key to the success of COP26 and beyond,” he said. noted in a video message to their last meeting, held in Washington, DC.

“Your decisions and actions in the coming weeks will determine whether the global economic recovery will be low-carbon, resilient and inclusive or whether it will lock in fossil-fuel-intensive investments with high risks of stranded assets,” a- he added.

Closing the Gaps

COP26 opens later this month in Glasgow, Scotland, and Mr Guterres outlined three key areas where progress is needed.

Countries must “quickly close the emissions gap,” he said. They must also be ready to update their climate commitments to get the world back on track and keep the global temperature rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Meanwhile, richer countries must also close the “financial gap” by providing and exceeding the $ 100 billion pledged each year to support climate action in developing countries.

“And this is just a starting point,” said the UN chief. Public and private funding “must align with a zero net and resilient development path,” he added.

“That is why I am calling on each of you, as finance ministers, to take decisive action to make climate risk disclosure mandatory, in line with the recommendations of the Working Group on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Adaptation assistance

With climate change increasingly affecting lives and livelihoods every year, “Glasgow must make an adaptation breakthrough,” said the Secretary-General.

He urged ministers to consider allocating half of all public climate finance to supporting developing countries for adaptation.

They were also encouraged to reconsider how gross domestic product (GDP) is calculated, to reflect the true value of nature.

“Nature’s resources are still not included in countries’ wealth calculations,” Guterres said. “We need nature-based solutions for adaptation and mitigation. The current system is about destruction, not preservation.

Measures to restore confidence

The Secretary General underlined the essential role of finance ministers in the success of COP26 and beyond. He said urgently improving access to climate finance and development will be key to rebuilding trust among countries attending the conference.

“Your representatives on the boards of the multilateral development banks could ask management to present as soon as possible a set of concrete measures, applicable by the end of next year at the latest, to resolve the bureaucratic problems. and improve the speed and efficiency of systems and in all development finance institutions, ”he added.

As climate change and COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic poses new and unique challenges to low- and middle-income countries, the UN chief said it made sense to revise current thresholds for official development assistance (ODA) to improve access to finance.

He called on ministers to instruct their national representatives to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to review the eligibility process.

The UN chief further called on ministers to support the development of the Multidimensional vulnerability index, aimed at helping small island developing states access concessional finance.