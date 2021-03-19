World
Final polls: fate of Israeli prime minister rests on razor thin margins – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Final batch of Israeli media polls on Friday showed rock-solid election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuthe fate of the latter probably depends on the performance of small parties and former ally who criticized him but did not rule out joining his coalition.
Next Tuesday’s elections – the fourth in less than two years – are widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who chaired one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns, but who is also tried for corruption.
Polls show Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud leading the way, predicting it will win around 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament. But an alliance with its natural allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties and a small far-right party, would yield only around 50 seats.
On the other side, there is an ideologically diverse range of parties determined to oust Netanyahu, which together are expected to win 56 to 60 seats, also just short of a majority. Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, the largest in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, is expected to win around 20 seats.
The most likely kingmaker appears to be Naftali Bennett, a former right-wing ally of Netanyahu whose Yamina party is expected to win around 10 seats. He did not rule out joining one or the other camp. Mansour Abbas, the leader of an Arab Islamist party, is also not committed, but polls are divided as to whether his party will win four seats or fall below the electoral threshold.
Slightly better or worse performance of either block could change the calculations. A number of smaller parties, including the far-right religious Zionist Party, the centrist Blue and White, and the left-wing Meretz, risk falling below the electoral threshold and not winning any seats. In this case, their votes would essentially be wasted, to the benefit of the other bloc.
Friday’s forecast was based on several polls with similar results, which also closely follow recent polls from other media. One, commissioned by broadcaster Kan, surveyed 1,406 people and had a 2.6% margin of error. The Maariv newspaper polled 1,001 people with a margin of error of 3.2%, while the newspaper Israel Hayom interviewed 2,087 people with a margin of error of 2.1%. Israel bans the ballot in the five days preceding the vote.
Unofficial exit polls will be released by major Israeli broadcasters after polling stations close on Tuesday evening. The official count usually takes a few days.
The president will then ask whoever seems most likely to form a government to try to do so, kicking off weeks of negotiations. If no one manages to assemble a 61-seat ruling coalition, another round of elections will take place later this year.
