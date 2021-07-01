World
Filipino volcano spews plume of steam and ash
MANILA: A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital spat a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion on Thursday, causing a alert level to be raised due to the increased risks for neighboring villages.
Government experts said magmatic material came into contact with water in the main crater of Volcano language in the province of Batangas, triggering the steam explosion without a volcanic earthquake. They said it’s not clear whether the volcanic unrest could lead to a full-blown eruption.
“It’s just an explosive event, it’s too early to tell,” said Renato Solidum of Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said at a press conference.
The agency sounded the alarm at 1,020 feet (311 meters) from Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, to a third of a five-stage warning system, meaning “the magma is near or on the surface, and the activity could lead to dangerous rash in weeks. ”
Alert Level 5, signifying a potentially fatal eruption that could endanger communities, is underway.
Officials have reminded people to stay away from a small island in a picturesque lake where Taal is located and is considered a permanent danger zone with a number of lakeside villages nearby.
Taal erupted in January last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and sending ash clouds to Manila, about 65 kilometers to the north, where the main airport was temporarily closed.
the Philippines sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, erupted north of Manila in 1991 in what was considered one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.
