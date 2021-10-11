Fighting the Dixie fire

Wildfires have always been a part of normal life in the American West. In a typical year at the end of the 20th century, fires burned about 500,000 acres per year in California, an area about half the size of Rhode Island.

Over the past decade, the number of fires has remained fairly stable. But their intensity has changed. The ground is drier because climate change has reduced the amount of snow that falls from the California mountains and because droughts are more frequent. “Everything is burning more intensely,” Robert Foxworthy, a former firefighter who is now a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told us.

The situation is not that different from what climate change seems to have done for hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean: They are not necessarily more frequent, but they are more intense.