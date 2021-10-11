Fighting the Dixie fire
Wildfires have always been a part of normal life in the American West. In a typical year at the end of the 20th century, fires burned about 500,000 acres per year in California, an area about half the size of Rhode Island.
Over the past decade, the number of fires has remained fairly stable. But their intensity has changed. The ground is drier because climate change has reduced the amount of snow that falls from the California mountains and because droughts are more frequent. “Everything is burning more intensely,” Robert Foxworthy, a former firefighter who is now a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told us.
The situation is not that different from what climate change seems to have done for hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean: They are not necessarily more frequent, but they are more intense.
For California and other parts of the West, wildfires have become fiercely destructive. The average number of acres burned in the state topped one million from 2015 to 2019, meaning fires burned an area larger than the size of Rhode Island each year. Last year, more than four million acres (which is larger than Connecticut) burned in California, and this year the number is around 2.5 million so far.
Together, the last two years of wildfires in California have burned an area greater than the total area of New Jersey or Vermont. “The fire situation in California is unrecognizable worse than it was ten years ago,” Michael Wara, a scientist at Stanford University, told the Times.
The biggest fire this year was the Dixie Fire, which started on July 13, about 100 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe. The fire may have been caused by a tree that fell on a power line, causing a brush fire that quickly spread. It eventually grew to encompass over 960,000 acres.
This morning the Times published an article – based largely on videos – which tells the story of the fight to defeat Dixie.
The effort involved more than 6,500 people, using hundreds of planes, trucks and bulldozers. The command center alone, which took control of a county fairground, has come to resemble a makeshift town.
As our colleagues write: “Every morning at 7 am, hundreds of firefighters, bulldozer operators and pilots gathered under a poplar forest for a daily briefing. Some of the crew wore sweatshirts with the names of past great fires as badges of honor: Creek Fire, Camp Fire, Lightning Complex. Dixie already had one too.
Dixie is now largely under control. But many firefighters and other workers who defeated him feel like they are losing the greatest war.
“Fifteen years ago, a 100,000-acre fire would be the biggest fire of your career. Now we have million acre fires, ”said Kristen Allison, a 25-year firefighter. “Meanwhile, there are five other 100,000 acre fires burning in northern California right now. “
Federal prosecutors have accused a Navy engineer and his wife of attempting to share secret submarine technology with an unnamed country.
A year after protests called for misappropriation of police funding, US departments are getting their money back. The contrast is particularly austere in Dallas.
Exchanges of gifts between US presidents and foreign leaders are commonplace. Under the Trump administration, sometimes they weren’t.
Gail collins and Bret stephens to discuss the end of New York’s gifted programs.
The best family policy that Congress can adopt would be merge the price of the progressives with the ideas of the conservatives, said Ross Douthat.
The only way to separate the Republican Party from Trumpism is to elect the democrats, Miles Taylor and Christine Todd Whitman Argue.
“The Amodio rodeo” continues
Matt Amodio doesn’t come across as an aggressive person. He’s a graduate student from Ohio hoping to become a computer science teacher. But Amodio is also a “Jeopardy! Strategically ruthless. player on the second longest winning streak in series history.
His greatest advantage is his vast knowledge, gleaned in part by reading Wikipedia pages late into the night. But it also takes advantage of a Moneyball approach at play, looking for almost any little advantage.
He begins almost every answer with “What…”, rather than wasting mental energy choosing between “What”, “Who” or “Where”. He pauses after saying “What the …” even though he seems to know the answer, to verify himself. When the correct answer is a person, it gives only the last name, to avoid an unnecessary mistake on the first name.
He also uses a betting strategy – aggressive at first, often cautious later – that maximizes his chances of winning the game, rather than maximizing his total dollar winnings.
At the time of Friday’s show, Amodio, who is a graduate student at Yale, had won 38 games, still a short distance from Ken Jennings’ record of 74. Amodio has managed to become popular even among the players he beats, The Ringer’s Claire McNear reported: When his total winnings exceeded $ 1 million, he received a standing ovation from the defeated players in the room.
