Fighting the dengue virus with biological weapons

Dr Ijaz Ali has spent the past 11 years persuading authorities to use genetically modified mosquitoes to fight dengue. The Ministry of Health is however concerned about the unforeseen circumstances which could result from this method.

Karachi, November 02 (IPS) – Sarah Tajammal, 23, felt a sense of “imminent retribution” as she battled high fever, nausea, bouts of vomiting and extreme fatigue after being diagnosed with dengue fever two weeks ago.

Living in the DHA zone of Lahore, which has reported the most cases of dengue fever “because of the humid green environment”, she may have caught it at home, or when she went to a plantation. trees organized by her office, she told IPS over the phone. from the eastern city of the Punjab province.

In Punjab, the number has crossed 11,000 new cases which continue to rise. With two and three patients occupying a hospital bed, according to reports, many have been forced to lie on stretchers in the hallways. Tajammal was lucky. His condition has not reached this critical level. Her fever subsided within three days, although nausea and vomiting continued to plague her for a week.

Two weeks later, she feels almost new and regains her strength.

Pakistan has seen an increase in the number of cases of dengue fever, the genetically modified mosquito has been mentioned as a solution.

But if there’s one lesson she’s learned, it’s never to underestimate the power of the little flying fly. “I would avoid going outside until it is cold enough for the mosquito to die,” she said. It was in 1994 when dengue was first reported in Pakistan, but it was not until 2005 that the first outbreak occurred in Karachi. Since 2010, Pakistan has experienced an epidemic-type situation in three provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh.

As Lahore continues to battle the dengue virus, things are not looking good in the port city of Karachi either.

“We are seeing a lot of cases of dengue. It seems to have replaced Covid-19, ”admitted Dr Naseem Salahuddin, head of the infectious disease department at The Indus Hospital in Karachi. People with mild or moderate dengue are sent home with instructions to come for follow-up, ”she added.

The spread of dengue fever from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to different parts of Punjab and then to relatively temperate areas of KP in recent years indicates that Aedes mosquitoes have undergone “adaptation to relatively temperate areas,” Dr Erum Khan explained. , Professor of Microbiology in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Aga Khan University, Karachi. She said climate change, along with the trail population, urbanization and increased travel and transportation, are fueling her further.

“The severity of the disease has increased, but the government’s contribution is inconsistent and without a long-term disease control strategy,” Khan lamented.

While mortality is high in patients who arrive late in the infection, Salahuddin said it was important to keep a close eye on the patient while maintaining a “balance” between giving just enough fluid but ” do not overload “the patient with. .

At the same time, while hospitals in Karachi can handle the treatment, she feared in the future, “the cases are going to become more and more serious and more and more numerous and a time may come when hospitals can become. overloaded “.

This is why medical professionals like her cannot insist enough that the city administration clean up the city of garbage and puddles from rain or overflowing gutters and broken pipes.

Otherwise, Salahuddin warned, there will be another health disaster for the population. “Cleaning up the city is our only chance,” she said.

“Since the majority of the population does not know if they have been infected before, the situation in Pakistan may worsen in future epidemics,” warned Dr Ijaz Ali, virologist at Comsats University in Islamabad. .

Poor governance, the inability to understand the behavior or habitat of the mosquito, and the refusal to allow research or use established scientific methods in other countries are some of the obstacles to population control of Aedes mosquitoes in Pakistan, Ali said.

“The sporadic recurrence of dengue fever every year and the emergence of chikungunya and zika indicate the failure of existing strategies, if any, to control the vector population,” he said.

The government, for its part, continues to spray insecticides in towns and, over the years, has improved in strengthening treatments and diagnostics.

Pupa of the Aedes mosquito developing into an adult. Pakistan has seen an increase in dengue fever caused by mosquitoes and disease control continues to be problematic.

But Ali said, the use of insecticides has led to insecticide resistance. He finds in particular that fumigation in the open air is a simple “cosmetic” measure and a “least effective” measure. As for treatment and diagnosis, he said it was still not about tackling the “source” of the dengue infection, the mosquito itself.

He believes that a combination of chemical (insecticide spraying), mechanical (mosquito traps placed near and inside transport hubs such as airports and bus stations) and biological (with a major biological component) strategies ) would be best for controlling vector-borne diseases in the long term.

For 11 years, he has been trying to convince both the provincial and central government to manufacture “billions of mosquitoes in the laboratory” which, once released into the wild, could reduce the spread of the dengue virus, but with little success. luck.

Genetically engineered (only) male mosquitoes, when mated with female Aedes (also carriers of the virus), would produce offspring that would die while still in the larva or pupa stage, explained Ali, the only Pakistani with a doctorate in genetics modified mosquitoes. In addition, genetic modifications, he said, can also shorten lifespan, cause sterility and even death in the transformed Aedes species.

However, those who can decide have dragged on too long with the result that the virus has spiraled out of control, he noted. He tried to gain attention but with little success. “They tell me that if word gets out that the government is fighting the virus by releasing more mosquitoes, they will have to face the public’s wrath!”

“Any biological intervention modifying the environmental ecosystem must be very carefully weighed for its advantages and disadvantages,” said Dr Rana Safdar, director general of health in Pakistan. “The unintended consequences of the release of GM mosquitoes cannot be ruled out out of hand,” he added warily.

“Field trials of genetically modified mosquitoes have been carried out successfully in various countries including Malaysia, French Polynesia, Brazil, Australia, Vietnam and Singapore,” Dr Ali said, adding that the methods had no “significant impact on human and animal health or the ecosystem”.

But Dr Safdar remains skeptical. “Not only can genetic engineering change the target characteristic of the mosquito, but it can go beyond it.” This alteration in nature could potentially increase the risk of other mosquito-borne diseases or become a source of another nuisance.

“In addition, the interaction of new species with pre-existing vectors in an area of ​​intervention can lead to new environmental challenges,” which the country may not be ready to contend with.

“I can understand the frustration of the researcher,” said Dr Khan, but since Pakistan was a signatory to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity, he had to keep in mind “biosecurity concerns” about the environment and human health. “There are no clear guidelines so far. Therefore, I think the government is reluctant, ”she said.

While Dr Erum conceded that “replacing GM mosquitoes to reduce disease was a tangible solution,” she remained suspicious.

“For now, I would recommend that more controlled environment experiments be conducted to assess the impact on biodiversity before releasing GM mosquitoes into the wild, and because the study is complex it should have a team. made up of environmentalists, sociologists and biotechnologist working together as one health concept to get the complete picture, ”she said.

But if absolutely nothing is done and the mosquito continues to live, Dr Ali predicted that Pakistan could experience outbreaks of yellow fever in the years to come.

