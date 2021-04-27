Fighting breaks out in Myanmar; Junta to ‘consider’ ASEAN plan – Times of India

File photo: Police clear the road after protesters spread signs in Yangon, Myanmar.

YANGON: Fighting erupted in eastern Myanmar near Thai border on Tuesday as ethnic minority Karen insurgents attacked an army outpost in some of the most intense clashes since a February 1 coup plunged Myanmar into crisis.

The clash came as the junta, apparently in retreat for an attempt by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) to end Myanmar’s turmoil, said it would look “positively” at the bloc’s suggestions made at a weekend meeting in Indonesia.

Southeast Asian leaders said over the weekend that they had reached consensus with the junta on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between rival parties in Myanmar.

The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar’s oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army’s camp on the western bank of the Salween River, which forms the border with Thailand in the region.

Villagers on the Thai side of the river said heavy gunfire started before sunrise. A video posted on social media showed flames and smoke on the wooded hill.

KNU forces took the outpost around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. (10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. GMT), the group’s foreign chief Saw Taw Nee told Reuters.

He said the camp had been occupied and burnt down and the group was still monitoring the dead and injured. The spokesperson said there had been fighting in other places as well, but did not give details.

The Karen Information Center media group said the army base was overrun. He said the villagers saw seven soldiers flee.

The Myanmar military made no immediate comment. It has historically proclaimed itself the only institution capable of sustaining the cohesion of the ethnically diverse country of over 53 million people, although much of Myanmar has rallied behind its coup.

The army base on the Thai border had been largely surrounded by KNU forces and there had been scarcity of food in recent weeks, according to Thai villagers who had contact with the soldiers.

A Thai official from Mae Hong Son province said one person was slightly injured in Thailand during the fighting.

The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending their insurgency for autonomy that began shortly after Myanmar’s independence from Britain in 1948.

But their forces have clashed with the military since it took power and halted a decade of democratic reforms that had also brought relative peace to Myanmar’s unstable border regions.

‘CAREFUL CONSIDERATION’

About 24,000 people displaced in recent weeks by violence, including military airstrikes, are sheltering in the jungle, according to Karen groups.

Main forces of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities based in border areas have supported pro-democracy opponents of the junta, whose security forces have killed more than 750 civilians protesting the coup, according to an activist group .

Elsewhere in Myanmar, there have been relatively few reports of bloodshed since the weekend meeting between the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the leaders of Southeast Asia to try to find a way out of the crisis.

The junta, in its first official comment on the meeting, said it would carefully consider constructive suggestions… when the situation returns to stability ”.

The suggestions would be “positively considered” if they facilitated the junta’s own “road map”, and “served the interests of the country and were based on goals and principles enshrined in” ASEAN, he said. in a press release.

The junta did not refer to one of the principles of non-interference in the affairs of the other.

After the weekend meeting, ASEAN issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and start talks between rivals Myanmar.

Activists criticized the plan, saying it had helped legitimize the junta and fell short of their demands.

In particular, he did not specifically call for the release of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi , 75, and other political prisoners. The advocacy group of the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners says more than 3,400 people have been arrested for opposing the coup.

Suu Kyi’s party won a second term in November. The electoral commission said the vote was fair, but the military said ballot fraud forced it to take power.

Burmese media reported that at least one man was shot dead in Mandalay town on Monday. The circumstances were not clear.

Protesters vowed to step up action against the junta and called on people to stop paying electricity bills and farm loans and to keep their children away from school.

“Education staff and students are strongly encouraged to join the boycott and unite by not attending school,” protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said on social media.