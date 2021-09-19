Fighting a pandemic while launching the health revolution in Africa

When Dr John Nkengasong took the post of first chief of the new African Centers for Disease Control in 2017, part of the continent had just emerged from a devastating Ebola epidemic. Less than three years later, the Covid-19 struck.

Dr Nkengasong is now trying to bring together governments from a vast and diverse continent to anticipate and combat threats to public health and make them less dependent on international institutions like the World Health Organization or the Red Cross. He has helped Africa speak with one voice, especially on what he calls “vaccine famine”, with rich countries buying millions of doses they don’t need while Africa is short.

Maybe Ebola was a signal that something bigger was looming, he says, and something turned out to be Covid-19. He also believes Covid-19 could be the harbinger of something worse to come: a virus as contagious as the Delta variant but with the high fatality rate from Ebola.

The Africa CDC was launched in response to the Ebola outbreak, with funding from the African Union and other donors. When Dr Nkengasong arrived, for months there was no office, no staff and even at one point no internet; the Ethiopian government had shut it down to prevent people from cheating on college entrance exams.