‘Fight hatred’ towards LGBTI people, urges UN human rights chief

“LGBTI people are often exposed to additional stigma, discrimination and violence, including when they seek medical services – and perhaps sadly of all, within their own families during lockdowns- down, ”High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in her speech. a message for the day, Monday.

“They are also in some places being treated as scapegoats for the spread of the virus,” she added, urging everyone to “stand up against the hatred and break the silence” surrounding the suffering imposed on LGBTI people. .

COVID intensifies misery

Secretary General António Guterres noted that the COVID-19[female[feminine the pandemic is worsening inequalities.

Since the start of the pandemic, he highlighted in his post that the UN has documented an increase in discrimination, hate speech, social and economic exclusion, stigma and barriers faced by LGBTIQ people. + when it comes to accessing health care, education, employment and essential services. .

“We have also seen worrying efforts to roll back legal and social protections for their basic human rights,” said the UN chief.

As we work to better recover from the pandemic, he confirmed the need to ensure equal rights by repealing discriminatory laws and combating violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity. and sexual characteristics – all the pillars of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Let us work together for an inclusive world where everyone can live free and equal in dignity and rights, whoever they are, where they live or who they love,” the Secretary-General concluded.

Deeply rooted inequalities

Meanwhile, as the virus continues to isolate people, separate families and devastate communities, it has also exposed deep-rooted inequalities in societies and amplified injustices, especially against those who already are. marginalized.

“Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse people, who are disproportionately represented in the ranks of the poor, the homeless and those without health care, will be deeply affected by the pandemic and, unless we do not take urgent measures, this impact will be felt over generations ”, the independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, mentionned in onejoint statement Friday.

In addition, the “historic declaration”, signed by 96 UN and international human rights experts, “strongly recognizes” that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is not conducted on an equal footing.

The criminalization laws of 70 countries have increased the risk of police abuse, arbitrary arrest and detention during curfews, and have hampered the collection of meaningful data.

And several countries are using the pandemic as an excuse for the persecution.

“Some states have enacted measures that intentionally target LGBT people and communities under the guise of public health, including proposing legislation to deny trans and gender diverse people legal recognition,” the expert said. UN.

He stressed that states should ensure that non-discriminatory measures related to the pandemic are designed with the participation of LGBT communities.

Systemic discrimination

UN Womenspoke of “shocking tales” of systemic racial discrimination and police brutality around the world.

In addition, black, brown and indigenous communities with different sexual orientations and gender identities have long faced overlapping threats of exploitation, forced displacement and increased harm, the agency said. UN for gender.

“For centuries white supremacy, the legacies of colonialism and imperialism, heteronormativity and binary gender norms have been used to justify violence and criminalization.”

“After having lived, witnessed and struggled so much, we cannot heal from the harm done and recover from the deep grief and intergenerational trauma caused by our fellow citizens, states and institutions around the world,” said UN Women.