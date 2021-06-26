Fight and flight: TSA to resume self-defense courses for airline crews

The Transportation Security Administration will once again offer self-defense courses for flight attendants and pilots as the airline industry faces an increase in cases of unruly passengers and sometimes violent behavior on flights.

The return to classes comes after the coronavirus pandemic prevented crew members from receiving training for more than a year.

The Federal Aviation Administration has documented more than 3,000 reports of unruly passengers on flights so far this year. He has opened investigations 487 of those cases, more than triple the 146 cases that were investigated in all of 2019.

“With the increase in unruly passenger incidents, the TSA remains committed to equipping flight crews with another tool to keep our skies safe,” the agency said in a statement. declaration.