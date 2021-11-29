FIFA to test semi-automated VAR offside at Arab Cup

Camera system to be installed on the roof of each stadium and information relayed to a video assistant who can then alert the referee.

FIFA, the world’s football governing body, will use the Arab Cup in Qatar to test semi-automatic offside detection using specialized cameras and a dedicated offside video assistant.

A camera system would be installed on the roof of each stadium and the information relayed to a video assistant who could then alert the referee.

“The limb tracking data taken from the video will be sent to the operations rooms and the calculated offside line and the detected kick point are provided,” said Johannes Holzmueller, chief technology officer and director. football innovation at FIFA.

“The replay operator then has the option of showing it immediately to the VAR. During the FIFA Arab Cup, the VAR assistant of a dedicated offside position can immediately validate and confirm the information.

The final decision, however, will always be delegated to the VAR room officials and the referee.

If the results are positive, then the system can be used during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina describe semi-automatic offside technology as “the most important trial to date”.

“Technology is very important and useful both in pre-match preparation and in the decision-making process during matches,” he said.

“In an offside incident, the decision is made after analyzing not only the position of the players but also their involvement in the movement. Technology – today or tomorrow – can draw a line, but the assessment of interference with play or with an opponent remains in the hands of the referee.

The Arab Cup, which will be played in four stadiums in Qatar, kicks off on Tuesday.