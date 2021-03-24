FIFA bans Blatter for second time for financial misconduct

FIFA claim Blatter and former general secretary Valcke were banned for six years and eight months for financial misconduct.

Sepp Blatter, the former head of world football’s governing body FIFA, was banned a second time by the organization for financial misconduct, seven months before the expiration of the first 85-year ban.

FIFA said on Wednesday its ethics committee banned Blatter and former secretary general Jerome Valcke for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing related to awarding contract bonuses worth millions of dollars.

The two men, who are also the subject of criminal proceedings in Switzerland, will begin serving the new bans when those in force expire.

Blatter and Valcke had previously been banned for six years and 10 years respectively in separate cases.

Blatter’s first ban expires in October, and Valcke’s initial ban will be served in October 2025.

In the latest case, the two men were each fined one million Swiss francs ($ 1.07 million).

FIFA’s power to enforce payment is unclear.

Blatter has recently been in poor health and was placed in an induced coma for a week after undergoing heart surgery in December of last year.

FIFA’s allegations of bonus payments led to the ban of former CFO Markus Kattner for 10 years last year.