Fespaco: sparkle and color at the opening of Africa’s largest film festival

This year’s theme is Africa and Diaspora Cinemas: New Perspectives, New Challenges

The 27th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) is underway in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Thousands of people have invaded the Palais des Sports complex in the Ouaga 2000 district to witness the start of Africa’s largest film festival, which takes place from October 16 to 23.

The event was originally scheduled for February this year, but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fespaco, which began in 1969, is an internationally renowned festival that attracts enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate films produced largely in Africa by Africans.

Security was strict in and around the site, with the army strategically positioned across Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with an insurgency by jihadist groups in the northern and eastern regions since 2015.

“This is not the first time that Fespaco faces [security] difficulties … We are therefore going to implement the same strategy but this time we also take into account the health situation, “Alex Moussa Sawadogo, the new delegate general of Fespaco, told the BBC.

“Faced with the unprecedented security crisis, we remain standing,” said Burkinabe Minister of Culture Elise Foniyama Ilboudo Thiombiano.

The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, was also present, as were the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and international ambassadors.

Which films are in competition this year?

Of the 1132 entries submitted in six categories, 239 films from 50 countries were shortlisted.

Some 17 feature films will compete for the grand prize, the Yennenga Gold Standard, named after a beast from Burkinabé mythology.

Their directors come from Egypt, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Lesotho, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania , Tunisia and Haiti.

The grand winner will be selected by an international jury chaired by Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako, who won the coveted César 2015 for best film with Timbuktu.

