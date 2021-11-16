World
Fenster: American journalist imprisoned in Myanmar for months lands in New York – Times of India
NEW YORK: American journalist Danny the window, who was released after nearly six months in prison in military-controlled Myanmar, arrived in the United States on Tuesday.
Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of forced labor, was handed over to former US diplomat Bill on Monday. Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of over 100 journalists, media officials and editors detained since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
Fenster said he was feeling good physically as he passed through Qatar on his way home.
“It’s the same deprivations and the same things that come with any form of incarceration,” a bearded Fenster, dressed in drawstring pants and a knitted beanie, told reporters after arriving in Doha. “The longer it drags on, the more you fear it will never end.”
While incarcerated, Fenster told his lawyer he believed he had Covid-19, although prison authorities denied it. On Monday evening, he said he had not been starved or beaten while in detention and was “happy to be on his way home”.
Hours later, he landed in New York City, and his mother rushed over to give him a hug as he got out of a car.
Fenster, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. A few days before his conviction, he learned that he had been charged with other violations which put him at risk of life imprisonment.
“We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with those close to him who have defended him all this time, against all odds, “said Richardson, former governor of New Mexico and former ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday.
Fenster has been in detention since his arrest at Yangon International Airport on May 24.
“We are delighted that Danny has been released and is on his way home – we look forward to holding him in our arms,” his family said in a statement.
The exact allegations against Fenster were never clear, but much of the prosecution’s case appeared to rest on evidence that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered to shut down this year when the crackdown on the media that followed the military takeover. Fenster used to work for the site but quit this job last year.
Originally from the Detroit area, Fenster holds a master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University and worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, an information site to which he contributed occasionally.
His brother, Bryan Fenster, said he was particularly interested in the plight of people belonging to the Rohingya Muslim minority, hundreds of thousands of whom fled Myanmar in a brutal military-led counterinsurgency campaign in 2017. .
Myanmar’s generals “were convinced it wasn’t worth hanging on to Danny,” US Representative Andy Levin of Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit WWJ Radio. “If they kept it and something really happened to him, we would never forget it. We will never forgive them.”
