Feminist movements continue to fight culture of impunity in Egypt

Mozn Hassan |

NEW DELHI, India, January 25 (IPS) – Ten years ago on this day, January 25, one of the world’s greatest revolutions took place in Tahrir Square in Egypt, as protesters poured out in the streets chanting slogans of “Bread, Freedom and Social Justice”, demanding the resignation of one of the region’s oldest and most autocratic president, Hosni Mubarak. Three weeks later, on February 11, Mubarak resigned as president, leaving the Egyptian army in command of the country.

Amnesty International in a statement, several demonstrators in Tahrir Square were placed in military detention on March 9, 2011 – the day after International Women’s Day – and subjected to severe torture, including being beaten, pushed with electric batons, subjected strip searches and forced to submit to “virginity tests” and threatened with prostitution.

Major General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), said “virginity tests were carried out on detainees in March to” protect “the army from possible rape allegations “.

When the administrative court ruled against this practice and qualified it as illegal, a military court acquitted the doctor who carried out these tests, sending a clear message of impunity.

A decade after the January 25 revolution in Egypt, the country continues to prosper thanks to this culture of impunity. A 2013 United Nations study found that almost all Egyptian women – 99 percent of those surveyed had experienced sexual harassment. Egypt has continued to deny accusations of these serious human rights violations and sexual violence. In 2020, Rights groups approximately 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners, including activists, journalists and lawyers

Mozn Hassan, one of Egypt’s most outspoken voices on human rights, Founder and Executive Director of Nazra for Feminist Studies has worked to build an Egyptian feminist movement and support women rights defenders humans through legal and psychological intervention in the country long before the Egyptian revolution took place in 2011.

Nazra for Feminist Studies was established in 2005 in Cairo, where she continued to build the feminist movement in Egypt and the MENA region. “We are losing every day, but the feminist movement in Egypt is not a failed movement,” Mozn Hassan told IPS News.

“Being an independent feminist voice can cost you dearly, targeting by state actors, asset freezes, travel bans, accusations of supporting women to have ‘irresponsible freedom’ or threats of prosecution that could lead you to life in prisons are just a few examples, ”Mozn said.

Since June 2016, a travel ban has been imposed on Mozn Hassan, following previous incidents of judicial harassment against Nazra for feminist studies, including summons related to a foreign funding case. In January 2017, the Cairo Criminal Court decided to freeze the assets of Mozn Hassan and his non-governmental organization Nazra for Feminist Studies. Last year, in July 2020, the North Cairo Criminal Court dismissed the appeal of the travel ban, later postponing consideration of a request to quash the ban.

“What is happening to Nazra is a clear example of how patriarchal and conservative individuals cannot accept feminism and feminist acts. I am just one of the other human rights defenders who have been accused of supporting women to have “irresponsible freedom”.

“We have seen different types of pain and loss and grief. We have seen systematic sexual assaults; we see friends celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Egyptian revolution in prison during the Covid-19 era. At the same time, we also see women’s movements struggling and fighting for rights, which never happened in the Egyptian constitution, ”says Mozn.

In November 2019, member countries of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the Human Rights Council in Geneva criticized the Egyptians’ human rights crisis and called for an end to torture and ill-treatment, to investigate crimes committed by security forces, to allow non-governmental organizations and activists to work independently and to protect human rights while fighting terrorism.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and several United Nations experts have repeatedly condemned the abuses in Egypt. Several countries have also urged Egypt to take serious steps to end violations against women.

“Being an activist is difficult, being a feminist is more difficult and being a person who is not part of a social gang, even more difficult in Egypt. It’s really a choice, ”says Mozn.

A decade after the revolution in Egypt that overthrew the longtime dictator, the country has followed economic collapse, job losses, deteriorating human rights conditions, brutal military dictatorship, systems of failing public health and extreme poverty. The Committee to Protect Journalists ranked Egypt third, behind China and Turkey, for detaining journalists.

The only way to continue is to understand why we do what we do, to continue to believe in what is right, Mozn says. “We are gaining the support of the people, there are small changes but without the process of freedom and democracy in place the costs will always be greater than the gains. We need a holistic vision with political will to move forward. ”

“Solidarity is the secret that keeps us doing our job and heal those who want to stop us. Solidarity has been the key aspect of our resilience in Nazra and for me too personally, ”Mozn says.

Sania Farooqui is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

