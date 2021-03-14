FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at the US-Mexico border

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Biden administration looks to Federal Emergency Management Agency to help manage and care for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children flocking to the United States illegally crossing the border with Mexico.

FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months to safely receive, house and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the southwestern border of the United States, without a parent or other adult, a Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Saturday.

Government figures show a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of children enter the United States illegally from Mexico every day and are taken into custody.

The Department of Homeland Security is expected to process and transfer unaccompanied minor children to the Department of Health and Human Services within three days so that they can be placed with a relative already living in the United States, or another sponsor. appropriate, until their immigration case can be resolved.

But more and more children are being held longer in border patrol facilities that were not designed with their care in mind, as long-term shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services do not. have virtually no capacity to accommodate them. Children are apprehended daily at rates much higher than what HHS can hand them over to parents or sponsors.

Mayorkas said FEMA was working with the Department of Health and Human Services to “examine all options available to rapidly increase the physical capacity of suitable housing.

“Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible, in accordance with legal requirements and in the best interests of the children,” said Mayorkas.

During a record influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, the Obama administration also turned to FEMA to help coordinate the government-wide response. During this crisis, FEMA helped set up temporary shelters and treatment stations on military bases.

The story continues

President Joe Biden has ended the Trump-era practice of deporting children of immigrants who cross the border alone, but upheld deportations of immigrant families and single adults.

While his administration has tried to deter immigrants from entering the United States, many believe they have a better chance now that Biden is president.

More and more parents are sending their children across the border while they stay in Mexico or Central America.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.