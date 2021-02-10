Fed’s Powell adds urgency to Biden’s call for a strong stimulus

In a speech to the Economic Club of New York, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged lawmakers and business leaders to help promote maximum employment amid the current COVID crisis. 19.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. labor market was still far from a full recovery and called on lawmakers and the private sector to support workers.

“We’re still a long way from a strong job market whose benefits are widely shared,” Powell said in a speech to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, noting that employment last month was nearly 10 million below February 2020 levels. “Achieving and maintaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy.”

Powell’s remarks echo the urgency expressed by President Joe Biden for his $ 1.9 trillion in additional pandemic aid, a package that is advancing in Congress despite Republican opposition. In doing so, he also presented a nuanced rebuttal to the Democratic minority, as evidenced by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who sees this rescue proposal as too important.

“The Fed is in full risk management mode,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP. “The reality is that the virus will be managed rather than eradicated. That leaves a lot of uncertainty about the pace of the reopening and what the world will look like on the other side of the pandemic. “

Reiterating that monetary policy would remain very favorable to the economy, the Fed chairman spoke of the need for continued support for fiscal policy.

Returning to maximum employment “will require a company-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector,” said Powell. “The potential benefits of investing in our country’s workforce are immense.”

Powell’s comments did little to move the markets. T-bill yields kept the decline triggered earlier in the day by weaker-than-expected inflation data, while the Bloomberg dollar index kept its decline. US stocks are edged higher after falling for much of the day.

While the risk of a year-long pandemic decreases with the rollout of vaccinations, it is unclear whether employers will be content with downsizing the workforce or whether employment growth will resume.

Jobs in the service sector have been particularly affected. And while unemployment was 6.3% in January compared to a peak of 14.8%, the statistic does not fully reflect the weakness in the labor market.

Hidden slack

Powell said a broader measure of unemployment would put the rate at around 10%.

The proportion of working-age Americans participating in the workforce fell 2 percentage points from a year ago to 61.4%. The pandemic has also exacerbated inequalities, hitting young workers, women, low-income workers and minorities harder.

The unemployment rate for black Americans was 9.2% in January compared to 5.7% for whites. Powell cited several of these benchmarks in his text, giving an idea of ​​the wide range of data on his dashboard that he monitors to progress towards the Fed’s maximum employment target.

He also leaned against the idea that the economy could overheat with further stimulus. He said it could take “many years” to overcome the scars of long-term unemployment, and even with the unemployment rate at 3.5% in February, signs of inflation were rare.

‘All the reasons’

“There was every reason to believe that the labor market could have strengthened even more without causing a worrying increase in inflation without the start of the pandemic,” he said.

The Fed has failed to sustainably meet its 2% target since its adoption in 2012. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Fed officials in 2020 switched to a strategy where they tried to exceed the goal of compensating deficits and exceed on average 2% time.

Many economists say it will take years to reach an average inflation of 2%, which means monetary policy will remain easy for a long time.

The Fed has indicated that it plans to keep interest rates close to zero until at least 2023 and Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment not to adjust its monthly rate of 120 bond purchases. billion dollars before seeing “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation.