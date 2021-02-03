Federal judge orders Oregon state prisons to vaccinate inmates
An Oregon federal court judge has ordered the state’s prison system to vaccinate every inmate who wishes to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The order, the country’s first, comes as many states have refused to make vaccination of prisoners a priority, even though severe outbreaks of the virus inside prisons have been common.
The ruling, released Tuesday night by Stacie Beckerman, a federal magistrate, said the state’s 12,100 inmates should be vaccinated as soon as possible. It was not clear on Wednesday whether the state intended to appeal.
“Our constitutional rights are not suspended during a crisis,” Justice Beckerman wrote in her opinion. “On the contrary, during difficult times, we must remain most vigilant to protect the constitutional rights of the powerless. Even in the face of limited resources, the state must fulfill its duty to protect those in detention. “
Oregon Corrections Department Director Colette S. Peters said in a statement Wednesday that the department was “ready to offer and administer additional vaccines.” (Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the statement was released on Tuesday.)
“This pandemic has been extremely difficult for those who live and work in our institutions, and we will continue to work hard to combat this virus,” Ms. Peters said in the statement.
Over the past two months, the Oregon state prison system has been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, New York Times says database. In all, more than one in four inmates have been infected and 42 have died. The cumulative total of infections has risen 30% in the past four weeks, and the death toll has doubled, according to an analysis of New York Times state data.
“While many groups rightly want to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, there is no denying that those in custody are at particular risk,” said Alice Lundell, spokesperson for the Oregon Justice Resource Center, an organization legal nonprofit that sued the state. , seeking to vaccinate detainees.
A number of states, including Texas and Florida, have yet to say when – or if – they intend to vaccinate prisoners, even if prisoners are far away. more likely than the general public to be infected and die from the coronavirus.
Massachusetts, North Carolina, Delaware, Virginia and Washington, among others, have started vaccinating inmates. To encourage as many prisoners as possible to consent to the vaccination, North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware are offer extra food and other incentives.
Oregon vaccinated more than 1,600 prisoners last month, but then said it was a mistake, the result of poor communication between the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Corrections over whether the prisoners were eligible, officials said.
Kelly Sansburn, 48, a prisoner with asthma and hypertension, was infected at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem last month.
“If I was offered it, I would take it,” he said of the coronavirus vaccine. “The psychological part is really scary. I worry every day: “Am I going to die here?” “
Cindy Dorson, whose husband and son are held at another facility in Salem, the Oregon State Correctional Facility, said her husband Les Dorsons, 55, was infected in prison but had received the vaccine in mid-January.
“I am very happy,” said Ms. Dorson. “I am encouraged. I think we need to stop the spread and death. They do not have access to medical care, as we do.
