Federal judge orders Oregon state prisons to vaccinate inmates

An Oregon federal court judge has ordered the state’s prison system to vaccinate every inmate who wishes to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The order, the country’s first, comes as many states have refused to make vaccination of prisoners a priority, even though severe outbreaks of the virus inside prisons have been common.

The ruling, released Tuesday night by Stacie Beckerman, a federal magistrate, said the state’s 12,100 inmates should be vaccinated as soon as possible. It was not clear on Wednesday whether the state intended to appeal.

“Our constitutional rights are not suspended during a crisis,” Justice Beckerman wrote in her opinion. “On the contrary, during difficult times, we must remain most vigilant to protect the constitutional rights of the powerless. Even in the face of limited resources, the state must fulfill its duty to protect those in detention. “

Oregon Corrections Department Director Colette S. Peters said in a statement Wednesday that the department was “ready to offer and administer additional vaccines.” (Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the statement was released on Tuesday.)