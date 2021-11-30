Federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccination mandate for U.S. health workers.
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday to stop the start of President Biden’s national mandate on vaccines for health workers, which was due to start next week.
The injunction, drafted by Justice Terry A. Doughty, effectively expanded a separate order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri. The first had only applied to 10 states that joined a lawsuit against the president’s decision to require all health workers in hospitals and nursing homes to receive at least their first injection before the December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.
“There is no question that mandating a vaccine for 10.3 million health care workers is something that should be done by Congress, not by a government agency,” Judge Doughty of the US District Court wrote. western district of Louisiana. He added: “It is not clear that even an act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional. “
The judge, who was appointed in court by former President Trump, also wrote that plaintiffs have an “interest in protecting its citizens from being required to undergo vaccinations” and preventing the loss of jobs and tax revenues that could result from the mandate.
Several cities and states had already imposed their own vaccination mandates on healthcare workers, in an effort to contain epidemics that were often transmitted from communities to medical facilities like nursing homes. The momentum for vaccine mandates gathered momentum over the summer as the Delta variant swept through nursing homes, spiking infections among staff and residents, as well as overwhelming healthcare providers. hospitals in many states with another wave of Covid.
Some of the larger hospital chains and several large nursing home operators have also started require staff vaccinations, before the president started calling for national compliance. Vaccinations among healthcare workers have increased since the summer, although cases among residents and staff number in the thousands reported every week. Nationally, vaccination rates among nursing home staff are over 74%, although much lower rates still exist in some areas.
By leading a trials in 14 states Against the warrant, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the federal warrant would drive holes in state budgets and exacerbate shortages at healthcare facilities.
The Biden administration has linked compliance with the vaccine mandate to federal funding, requiring the immunization of millions of workers in hospitals, nursing homes, or other healthcare facilities that rely heavily on Medicare or Medicaid programs. But many health care providers – especially operators of nursing homes and rural hospitals – complained that staff who were reluctant to get vaccinated would leave, compounding employee shortages plaguing the area. industry long before the pandemic.
These complaints have helped swell opposition in many states, such as Texas and Florida, which have vehemently opposed diktats on vaccines, mask wear and other federal policies at the heart of public health advice. during the pandemic.
More than a dozen states and some employers have joined forces to fight a broader mandate that would require private employers of 100 or more workers to mandate company-wide vaccination. a the court of appeal temporarily blocked this warrant thus, while the protesters of the policy continue their arguments that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has overstepped its authority.
In response to recent court rulings, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid said in a statement, “While we cannot comment on the litigation, CMS has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of beneficiaries and healthcare workers. The vaccine requirement for healthcare workers addresses the risk of unvaccinated healthcare workers to patient safety and ensures stability and consistency across the country’s healthcare system.
The injunction issued on Tuesday is a first step in the prosecution of the vaccination mandate. The cases have yet to be argued before a judge and any decision from a lower court will likely be appealed.
