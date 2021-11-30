Federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccination mandate for U.S. health workers.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday to stop the start of President Biden’s national mandate on vaccines for health workers, which was due to start next week.

The injunction, drafted by Justice Terry A. Doughty, effectively expanded a separate order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri. The first had only applied to 10 states that joined a lawsuit against the president’s decision to require all health workers in hospitals and nursing homes to receive at least their first injection before the December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.

“There is no question that mandating a vaccine for 10.3 million health care workers is something that should be done by Congress, not by a government agency,” Judge Doughty of the US District Court wrote. western district of Louisiana. He added: “It is not clear that even an act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional. “

The judge, who was appointed in court by former President Trump, also wrote that plaintiffs have an “interest in protecting its citizens from being required to undergo vaccinations” and preventing the loss of jobs and tax revenues that could result from the mandate.