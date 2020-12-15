Federal government to delay search for legal protection for monarch butterfly

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The monarch butterfly will have to wait several more years to qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act despite its declining population.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service will consider the black and orange butterfly, once a common sight in gardens, meadows and other landscapes, as a “candidate” for designation as threatened or endangered, officials said. Associated Press ahead of an official announcement. Tuesday. But there are other species in line ahead of him.

The monarch’s status will be reviewed annually, said Charlie Wooley, head of the agency’s Great Lakes regional office. Emergency action could be taken sooner, but plans now include proposing the monarch’s listing in 2024 unless its situation improves enough to make the step unnecessary.

The proposal would be followed by another year for public comment and the development of a final rule.

Scientists estimate that the population of monarchs in the eastern United States has fallen by about 80% since the mid-1990s, while the decline in the western United States has been even more pronounced.

“We conducted a thorough and thorough review using a rigorous and transparent scientific process and found that the monarch met the criteria for listing under the Endangered Species Act,” said Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the fish and wildlife department, in a statement. “However, before we can do that. Nominate, we need to focus our resources on our priority enrollment actions.”

The delay will allow scientists to continue monitoring butterfly numbers and the effectiveness of what Wooley has described as perhaps the most widespread popular campaign ever to save an endangered animal.

Since 2014, when environmental groups called for the Monarch’s List, school groups, garden clubs, government agencies and others across the country have restored an estimated 5.6 million acres (nearly 2.3 million hectares) of milkweed plants that monarchs depend on, Wooley said. They lay eggs on the leaves, which the caterpillars eat, while the adults collect the nectar from the flowers.



The effort of the volunteers “has been phenomenal to watch,” he said. “It made a difference in the long-term survival of the monarchs and helped other pollinators who are potentially struggling.”

But advocacy groups say it only made up for a small fraction of the monarch’s estimated 165 million acres (67 million hectares) of habitat – an area the size of Texas – lost over the years. Past 20 years due to the development or applications of herbicides in cropland.

“Monarchs are too important for us to just plant flowers on the sides of the road and hope for the best,” said Tierra Curry, senior researcher at the Center for Biological Diversity. “They need the full protection that only comes from the Endangered Species Act, which would save them and so many other besieged pollinators who share their habitat.

The fate of the monarch is part of what the United Nations describes as a global crisis threatening 1 million species – one in eight on Earth – with extinction due to climate change, development and pollution.

Even so, the Trump administration has only listed 25 species – fewer than all since the law came into effect in 1973. The Obama administration has added 360.

Trump’s team has also weakened protections for endangered and threatened species in its campaign for deregulation. Among other changes, it limited the consideration of the effects of climate change on animals when assessing the need to protect them.

Global warming is one of the biggest dangers for the monarch. It helps prolong droughts and aggravate storms that kill many during their annual migration.

About 90% of the world’s monarchs live in North America. Scientists measure their abundance by the size of the areas they occupy in Mexico and California, where they congregate in winter after flying thousands of miles as far away as Canada.

The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that the largest population in the East fell from around 384 million in 1996 to a low of 14 million in 2013 before rebounding somewhat, reaching around 60 million last year.

But the California-based western group has fallen from around 1.2 million in 1997 to less than 30,000 in 2019, with preliminary survey results this year showing another sharp drop.

While such a grim outlook qualifies the monarch for listing, the Fish and Wildlife Service has said the law allows for delays when the agency has limited resources and must focus on higher priority cases under investigation.

Future species may be worse off, or courts may have set deadlines for rulings on them.

The Great Lakes office, which is handling the monarch’s case, is considering nine more with higher priority status. They include the Little Brown Bat, Plains Spotted Skunk, Illinois Chorus Frog, Golden-winged Warbler, Blanding’s Turtle, Mammoth Springs Crayfish, two freshwater mussels and a plant called Hall’s bulrush.

