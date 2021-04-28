Federal government executes warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s New York home – Times of India

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. AP Photo

NEW YORK: Federal investigators execute search warrant at former President Donald’s Manhattan home Asset lawyer Rudy Giuliani said a law enforcement official The Associated Press Wednesday.

The old one new York The city’s mayor has been under investigation for several years over his trade relations in Ukraine. Details of the research were not immediately available, but they come as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York mayor and staunch ally of Trump.

The official was unable to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the PA on condition of anonymity.

Giuliani’s federal investigation into trade and international relations was blocked last year due to a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought re-election, and amid the leading role of Giuliani in later challenging the competition results on behalf of Trump.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves relations with Ukraine, law enforcement officials said in the United States. AP

Giuliani was at the heart of the then president’s efforts to dig up the dirt against his Democratic rival Joe biden and press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter – who himself faces a criminal tax investigation from the Justice Department. Giuliani also sought to undermine former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was kicked out on Trump’s orders, and has repeatedly met with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited tapes of Biden in an attempt to smear him before the elections.

A message left with Giuliani’s lawyer was not immediately returned. Giuliani had previously described the investigation as “pure political persecution”.

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.