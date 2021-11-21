Fed up with the status quo, Chileans go to the polls

SANTIAGO, Chile – Chile’s outgoing president narrowly dodged impeachment this month. A month earlier, the army had been deployed to the south to deal with an increasingly violent uprising by indigenous activists. And since July, the capital’s delegates have been drafting a new Constitution, sparked by large protests in 2019 against inequalities and the rising cost of living.

This tumultuous period, which the coronavirus pandemic has further blurred, set the stage for the first round of an unusually polarized presidential election on Sunday. The centrist coalitions that have swapped power over the past decades are underdogs in a race led by more radical candidates who offer Chileans fiercely opposed visions for the future.

Chile’s election is one of many elections in Latin America where incumbents and ruling parties are on the defensive, in part because of the economic upheaval and suffering the pandemic has inflicted. At the forefront are next year’s presidential elections in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and crippled large segments of their economies.

“Covid has exposed the inequalities, it has exacerbated the inequalities and facilitated the politicization of those inequalities in a way that we hope will be very hard on incumbents,” said Jennifer Pribble, professor of political science at the University of Richmond specializing in Latin America. “It has generated unease and discontent that citizens have to put on someone.”