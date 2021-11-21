Fed up with the status quo, Chileans go to the polls
SANTIAGO, Chile – Chile’s outgoing president narrowly dodged impeachment this month. A month earlier, the army had been deployed to the south to deal with an increasingly violent uprising by indigenous activists. And since July, the capital’s delegates have been drafting a new Constitution, sparked by large protests in 2019 against inequalities and the rising cost of living.
This tumultuous period, which the coronavirus pandemic has further blurred, set the stage for the first round of an unusually polarized presidential election on Sunday. The centrist coalitions that have swapped power over the past decades are underdogs in a race led by more radical candidates who offer Chileans fiercely opposed visions for the future.
Chile’s election is one of many elections in Latin America where incumbents and ruling parties are on the defensive, in part because of the economic upheaval and suffering the pandemic has inflicted. At the forefront are next year’s presidential elections in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and crippled large segments of their economies.
“Covid has exposed the inequalities, it has exacerbated the inequalities and facilitated the politicization of those inequalities in a way that we hope will be very hard on incumbents,” said Jennifer Pribble, professor of political science at the University of Richmond specializing in Latin America. “It has generated unease and discontent that citizens have to put on someone.”
The main candidates vying to replace President Sebastián Piñera – who is not eligible for re-election – are Gabriel Boric, a left-wing lawmaker who promises to significantly expand the safety net, and José Antonio Kast, a former congressman from far right which proposes a lean state in which the security forces have a greater authority to suppress violence and disorder.
The last opinion polls in Chile – which were unreliable in the last election – suggest Mr Kast took the lead in the home stretch. But polls also show Mr Boric would likely win in a second round in December if, as expected, no candidate wins in the first round.
Mr Kast – who won 8% of the vote when he ran for president in 2017 – and Mr Boric surprised political watchers by rising to the top of the presidential race as more moderate politicians won little ground.
Both exploited the latent discontent with establishment parties that have dominated Chilean politics since the return to democracy in the 1990s.
Grisel Riquelme, a 39-year-old seamstress in the capital Santiago, who runs a small family business, said she had become so frustrated with politics that she could spoil her vote in protest.
“All the candidates come with the same message, that they are going to help people, that they are going to solve the problems, that the economy will recover, that there will be jobs and that the quality of life will improve. improve, ”she said. . “But then they forget all the promises, the faces change but everything stays the same.”
Discontent with the status quo erupted unexpectedly in October 2019, when an increase in Santiago metro prices sparked a wave of protests that lasted for several months. The vandalism, including the arson of metro stations and other government buildings, prompted a strong reaction from security forces, who fired rubber bullets at crowds of demonstrators, blinding hundreds.
After failing to calm the streets for weeks, Mr Piñera, a billionaire who was far from the ideal leader to fight an uprising against inequality, agreed to support an initiative to convene a constitutional convention in late December 2019. .
This process began in May with the election of delegates representing large segments of historically marginalized Chilean society. The body that drafts the new Constitution has gender parity and is headed by Elisa Loncon, an academic from the indigenous Mapuche community.
Given how unstable and violent the streets of Chile have become in 2019 and how many Latin Americans have lost faith in democracy, the agreement to create a new Constitution has been a major achievement, argued Pia mundaca, executive director of Espacio Público, a Chilean research group that studies the political system.
“It’s very powerful, given our history in Latin America with democracy and undemocratic times, that a political crisis as deep as the one Chile faced at the end of 2019 has found a democratic and institutional exit.” , she said.
Delegates to the constitutional convention debate large-scale economic and social rights, which could disrupt issues such as the pension system, reproductive rights and indigenous claims to their ancestral lands.
Mr Boric, 35, a tattooed politician who avoids ties and would become the youngest Chilean leader of all time, has been a staunch supporter of the new constitutional process, which he sees as a way to radically overhaul the economy and Chile’s political system, pro-market.
“If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave,” says its campaign program.
Mr Boric, originally from Punta Arenas, a city in the far south, has proposed a complete overhaul of the social security system, reducing the work week to 40 hours from 44 and eliminating student debt. The significant increase in public spending he plans would be offset by new taxes on the ultra-rich and a more efficient system to fight corruption, according to his campaign program.
He supports the legalization of abortion – which is banned in Chile with a few exceptions – and same-sex marriage.
Mr Kast, 55, a lawyer who served in Congress from 2002 to 2018, is adamantly opposed to same-sex marriage and legalized abortion. He proposed tough tactics to restore security to the country, highlighted by a proposal to build a ditch along the border with Bolivia, a gateway for undocumented migrants.
He says the Chilean bureaucracy should be drastically reduced, calling for the consolidation of 24 ministries into 12, but promoting a significant expansion of the prison system. His muscular approach would extend to an armed uprising of indigenous Mapuche factions in the Aracaunía region, where some seek to restore ancestral lands controlled by logging companies by occupying the land and burning trucks, houses and churches.
Mr Piñera, who last month invoked a state of emergency in Aracaunía, where he has deployed the army, ends his second non-consecutive term on an austere note. Lawmakers nearly ousted him this month more a transaction in 2010 involving a mining company partially owned by his family.
He leaves office with almost 79% of the electorate disapproving of his performance, and with many negative opinions on how the political class has met the challenges of recent years.
“Governing has never been easy and we have known particularly difficult times” he said Wednesday in a speech. “Sadly, this time around, I feel that in the world of politics we have lacked the grandeur, unity, collaboration, dialogue and agreement to face the enormous and urgent challenges.”
Vivian Asun, a 21-year-old law student in Santiago, said she had little confidence in the effectiveness of Mr Piñera’s successor. She could not vote on Sunday because she is far from the city where she is registered. But it’s also good, she said.
“I have no idea who I would vote for,” she said. “It’s not that I’m indifferent to who wins, but there is no candidate who can meet the needs we face as a nation.”
Pascale Bonnefoy reported in Santiago, Chile, and Ernesto Londoño from Florianópolis, Brazil.
