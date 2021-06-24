Fed up, Argentinian domestic workers demand a better deal

This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Angelica Lopez takes three buses to get to work.

She could take two buses, but her left knee hurts. It has been hurting for a long time and she has no paid sick leave to count on while undergoing surgery.

“Every time I walk he makes that sound. Tok tok tok. She smiles through the pain, as she approaches the housework that will keep her up all day.

Lopez is among those who still have a job amid the coronavirus pandemic which has been ruthless, especially for the women in his post.

Her commute to work says a lot about the world in which she lives. It starts in an alley around the corner of a tire store in Bajo Flores, one of the poorest enclaves in the capital. She lives on the top floor of a two-story building, in one room with her adult son who is studying. They share a bathroom and a kitchen with the other residents.

The mother of four and the grandmother of seven take the same route every day to get out of her neighborhood, past the police station and the officer in military fatigues. It runs along a park and murals exalting Jesus, and a grocery store selling ribs at 750 pesos per kilo ($ 7.85), to the 34 bus stop. He will take her for a ride, to the clean. as if figuratively, beyond the changing face of Buenos Aires and the abyss that traps its subjects.

The ride ends at the white doors of an exclusive skyscraper in trendy Las Canitas, where Angelica will work six hours, two days a week. This earns him 10,000 pesos per month, the equivalent of $ 105. Its rent costs double.

“Basically we survive on luck,” said Lopez, 52, from Peru. “Even now, we still live in poverty. It is simply not enough.

This “not enough” has become a galvanizing force for a large and often invisible sector of the Argentine workforce.

Domestic workers perform a variety of tasks – mainly cleaning duties, but also caring for children or the elderly. Before the pandemic, the government estimated that around 1.4 million women worked in what is known as the domestic sector. The pandemic has almost certainly reduced their ranks and most certainly worsened their working conditions.

Long and strict confinement prohibited most of them from going out to work. Many have lost income when they should have received it. Others have endured a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 after their employers mistakenly classified them as essential workers in order to dodge shutdown orders.

As the COVID-19 restrictions worsened on them even more, these women met on the streets of Buenos Aires, fearing the risks they were taking, but determined to make their voices heard.

Since October, there have been at least seven domestic workers’ marches in Buenos Aires to pressure the government to do more to help them.

House worker Angelica Lopez takes three buses to work [Courtesy of Anita Pouchard Serra with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting]

Collective action

While domestic workers’ unions predated COVID-19, few workers have actually signed up – so far.

“The changes during the pandemic have been brutal. Economically, psychologically, morally, ”said Lopez, who turned to soup kitchens to survive. “The workers – all of us – have lost their jobs. Many of us were working informally and, to be honest, many of us ended up on the streets, we were kicked out… we need a union of workers to represent us.

Domestic workers make up 8 percent of Argentina’s total workforce and just over 17 percent of all working women. Almost half of these women are the breadwinners in their households.

Legislation passed in 2013 required that all domestic workers be registered, so their employers would have to pay social insurance, pay pension contributions, and grant workers maternity, sickness and bereavement leave. But the vast majority – 77%, according to a 2018 study – are still unrecorded.

“If you don’t protest, if you don’t make noise, they won’t listen to you. There is not much you can do by remaining silent, ”said Estela Avila, 59, who worked for 40 years cleaning houses and is now president of a new union called Asociación de Trabajadoras del Hogar y Afines ( Association of Domestic and Assimilated Workers). .

It is not enough, activists say, to get by on a meager salary, which the government sets at 25,000 pesos a month or $ 262 – less than half of what a family in Argentina needs to survive without falling below of the country’s official poverty line.

There were a few small victories. This month, a union representing workers and groups representing employers negotiated a 42 percent wage hike over the next year. But rising wages are unlikely to keep pace with inflation in this financially unstable country.

But more and more unions are forming, led by the women themselves, including one co-led by Lopez under the Partido Obrero (Workers’ Party) of Argentina.

Lopez, who spends a lot of time these days on Zoom and WhatsApp strategizing with fellow union members, has become comfortable standing behind a megaphone during protests.

Natividad Obeso is the founder of AMUMRA, an organization that helps and supports immigrant women in Argentina [Courtesy of Anita Pouchard Serra with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting]

The most vulnerable

About 9% of the domestic workforce in Argentina are migrants from other countries, according to a 2018 government study.

Undocumented migrants are perhaps the most vulnerable workers in the domestic sector. Many, for example, have not been able to access the pandemic assistance offered by the government. But many see the renewed emphasis on collective action generated by the pandemic as an opportunity to bring these workers out of the shadows.

“The crisis caused by the pandemic is also an opportunity to make visible the precarious conditions experienced by this workforce,” said Macarena Romero, political scientist who studies issues related to migration, gender and care work. .

“The empowerment that is underway is not just about a political position. It’s about unmasking the discriminatory, stigmatizing and racist xenophobia of many societies, in this case Argentina, which creates the conditions that put these women in vulnerable positions to begin with, ”she told Al Jazeera.

Natividad Obeso is the founder of United Migrant and Refugee Women in Argentina – AMUMRA, an organization dedicated to promoting the rights of migrant women. Originally from Peru, she worked as a cleaning lady in Buenos Aires until one day her employer told her that she was not allowed to take vacations.

“I took off my uniform that day and put it in the trash,” she told Al Jazeera.

Obeso helped draft the recommendations that shaped the 2013 law. While this was a big step forward for domestic workers, she says the government has abandoned law enforcement – something she’s done. strives to change.

A major obstacle to empowering employers, she says, is that domestic workers, especially migrants, often lack proof of employment. They may not know the full names of their employers, or even the exact address where they work.

“So we give them tools – we tell them to take a picture in the bathroom while they are at work, in the living room, in the bedroom, so that when they stop work they can show that they are ‘they were there,’ she said. mentionned.

“We’ve had situations where the building superintendent, who is friendly and supports them while they work, suddenly doesn’t recognize them once they’re fired,” Obeso said. “The things that domestic workers go through are very painful. “