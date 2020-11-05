Fed chief’s wish list for the economy: more stimulus and mask wear

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declined to comment on the cliffhanger U.S. presidential election Thursday as he rolled out a list of measures to help the country’s economic recovery, including another round of virus relief of Congress and more masks by Americans.

In a virtual press conference after a two-day policy meeting, in which Fed officials voted unanimously to keep interest rates close to zero, Powell said economic growth and The job market was recovering, but that improvements are “moderating” and both are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Calling the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and abroad “of particular concern,” Powell said the economic outlook remained “extraordinarily uncertain” and that much of it hinged on containing the virus.

“Following the advice of public health professionals to keep appropriate social distances and wear masks in public will help get the economy back in shape,” he said.

Noting that millions of people are still unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis, Powell reminded the nation that the recession does not hit all Americans equally.

“The high level of unemployment has been particularly severe for low-wage workers in the service sector, for women, and for African Americans and Hispanics,” he said.

Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to use its full range of policy tools to bring the economy back to health. But he again signaled that the Fed cannot shoulder the burden of the recovery on its own, saying that “fiscal policy” – the Fed speaks for congressional stimulus measures – is “one of the main reasons the recovery has been as good as it has been so far ”.

Key stimulus measures Congress passed earlier this year, including a weekly federal supplement of $ 600 to state unemployment benefits and a program to help small businesses keep workers on their payroll, expired in July .

Dropping these programs, Powell said, could cause households to manage their savings, which, with cases of the virus peaking, poses risks to the economic rebound that “would be well addressed by more fiscal policy.”

“I think we’ll have a stronger recovery if we can just get at least some additional budget support when it’s appropriate,” Powell said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said on Wednesday he would like to see another round of virus relief passed before the end of the year. But as the chances for Democrats to take control of the Senate dwindle, expectations grow that Congress will likely pass a lean stimulus package.

As usual, Powell declined to be drawn to reporters looking for him to explain what he thinks Congress should do.

“Obviously, it’s up to Congress to decide when, how big, and what components” of its fiscal support to the economy, Powell said.

But in the context of one of the most controversial U.S. elections in living memory, Powell stressed that moving the economy beyond the ravages of the pandemic will require broad cooperation.

“We’ve always said it would take a whole-of-government approach, including health policy and fiscal policy,” he said. “So that’s really if you want to get the economy back to where we want it to be as quickly as possible, then really all of government should be working together.”