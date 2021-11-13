Feature Article: Mentors Empower Girls to Reach the Stars in Space Careers

Now an astronaut coach and founding director of Netherlands-based Inner Space Training, the world’s first and only space training company to mentally prepare commercial astronauts for flight, Howard empowers girls to achieve the stars of the international space industry and pursue a career in the field still dominated by men.

A mentor with the UNSpace4Women Network, an initiative of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), she helps young women struggling with issues like “impostor syndrome” break down psychological barriers amidst huge expectations.

Of all parts of the world, Mrs. Howard is one of the 56 women leaders and professionals in the space industry with the United Nations Mentorship Program to create an enabling environment where women around the world thrive alongside their male counterparts in space science, technology, innovation and exploration.

Girls of Instagram sensitive age are particularly vulnerable to self-doubt – Astronaut trainer

“It’s about giving girls a safe space to explore the things they want to do,” Ms. Howard said in an interview with UN News. “Girls of the Instagram sensitive age are particularly vulnerable to self-doubt. They have a lot of pressure on them to be successful. They often think they will fail compared to boys ”.

By videoconference with the mentees once a month, she provides educational and professional advice, such as interview techniques and how to write a good college essay, and introduces the girls to other professionals in the space.

Overcome anxiety

Bethany Addo-Smith, Anglo-Ghanaian, 17, and Paulina Texier, a Hispanic high school student from the United States, were looking for ways to overcome testing anxiety, which often plagues women and girls in science , Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields – especially those of color under added pressure to represent their entire ethnic group.

“For these girls, it’s a double whammy. It’s harder for them to overcome stereotypes than a white boy who doesn’t have to prove his race and gender, ”Howard explained.

Under his guidance, the two girls master their fear of failure.

United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs Mindy Howard signs autographs for the girls after giving a TEDx talk at the British School in the Netherlands.

Ms Addo-Smith performed well on her exams and was tentatively offered a place in the astrophysics and computational geosciences degree programs at her dream school, Royal Holloway University in London, as well as a provisional invitation to physics with astrophysics from the University of Leeds. program. Ms. Texier has been designated a fellow of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and aspires to become an astronaut.

“It’s so satisfying to see them move on and then be successful,” said their proud mentor.

Male-dominated sector

Although more girls see the opportunity to go to space, the number of women employed in the international space industry is only 20-22% of the workforce, according to figures released by the UN – roughly the same proportion as 30 years ago.

Only 11 percent of astronauts were female, of which only 2 percent were not white.

Parents and teachers often dissuade girls from pursuing careers in the aerospace industry, especially in poor countries where there is no national space agency, prompting them to study industrial engineering, law or medicine, to better job prospects.

Mrs. Howard says closing the gender gap in the spdubaace sector requires a paradigm shift in which girls develop competitive skills and learn about female heroes in STEM fields.

“If a girl doesn’t study these things in school, she won’t be wondering how to become an astrophysicist.”

Feminine traits are the key to successful missions

The survival mentality of the strongest in the space industry has historically disadvantaged women, people of color and people with disabilities.

Replacing this mindset with an inclusive and diverse culture that values ​​teamwork and emotional self-awareness rather than individual achievement and fearlessness not only helps women and girls excel, but will also be crucial for real-time problem solving during future long-term missions to the Moon. and Mars, according to Ms. Howard.

“Who would you rather go to space with? Someone who only cares about himself and is not very communicative, or someone who sees you as just as important as him to the success of the mission? She asks, adding that boys and men need to learn collaboration and empathy.

“When men see the value of these feminine traits in the workplace and see that astronauts and others in the space industry are chosen based on these traits and what women can bring to the table, they will begin to value. more women ”.

Making the voice of women leaders heard

TO Space4Women expert meeting, held October 21-22 in Dubai, Ms. Howard and others discussed how to strengthen the role of women on the ground, especially in leadership and policymaking.

The meeting aimed to promote gender equality and empowerment in accordance with the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) quality education and SDG 5 on gender equality.

One proposal was for a global index to capture the scope of female mentoring programs and the percentage of women in entry-level leadership positions and measure and rank countries’ progress in STEM studies and careers.

Such a dashboard could provide the impetus for systemic improvements, Howard said.

“You can start leading the change and tell the worst performing countries, for example, what to focus on. If they see themselves at the bottom of the index, then countries will want to act ”.

Nevertheless, she persists

While helping young women achieve their goals, Ms. Howard – who was on the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) “Highly Qualified Astronaut Candidate List” – continues to pursue her own dream in her country. adoption, the Netherlands.

“As far back as I can remember, I have dreamed of going into space. I had no idea how I was going to get there, but I knew it would happen someday, ”she said.

Today she is in discussions with several companies and individuals about training, coaching and supporting commercial astronauts on suborbital missions – and becoming the first Dutch woman in space.