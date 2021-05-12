Fears of ‘full-scale war’ as Israeli-Palestinian clashes kill 50 people – Times of India

An Israeli soldier stands guard beside an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from a burning oil tank after being hit by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip near the city ​​of Ashkelon, Israel

TEL AVIV: Relentless rocket fire and riots in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fueled growing fears on Wednesday that the violence between Israel and the Palestinians that claimed the lives of 50 people could degenerate into “full-scale war.”

Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, said the IDF, which launched hundreds of airstrikes on Hamas and other Islamist groups in the overcrowded coastal enclave of Gaza.

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 43 people in Gaza, including 13 children, two Palestinians in the West Bank and five Israelis, sparked by the weekend unrest in Jerusalem The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

As world powers have expressed growing alarm and UN Security Council ready for another emergency meeting on the bloody crisis, UN envoy to the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, has warned that “we are heading for full-scale war.”

“Leaders on all sides must take responsibility for de-escalation,” he said, echoing warnings from the international community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli town of Lod, where police said “large-scale riots have broken out among some of the Arab residents.”

There were fears of escalating civil unrest as protesters waving Palestinian flags burned cars and property, clashed with Israeli police and attacked Jewish motorists in several Jewish-Arab towns across Israel.

Palestinian groups, mainly Hamas and Islamic Jihad, launched more than 1,000 rockets, the IDF said, including hundreds in Tel Aviv, where air sirens blared overnight.

Of these, 850 rockets struck in Israel or were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, while the rest crashed inside Gaza, he said.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Gaza, the coastal enclave of two million people under Israeli blockade and controlled by Hamas, targeting what the military has described as Palestinian military sites.

In addition to the rising death toll, at least 230 Palestinians were injured, many of whom were rescued from the smoldering ruins of buildings. On the Israeli side, more than 100 people were injured as residents of the Jewish state were ordered to seek refuge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to “take a step back”, calling on both sides to “show restraint”.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, expressed concern at the escalation of violence and said that “crimes” may have been committed.

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the territories occupied by Israel, infuriating Israel, which is not a member of the Hague-based tribunal.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that “this is just the start” of Israeli strikes, vowing the operation, now dubbed “Guardian of the Walls”, would aim to restore “long-term peace” “.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in turn pledged to step up his operation dubbed “Sword of Jerusalem”, warning that “if Israel wants to escalate, we are ready for it”.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said he expected the fighting to intensify and, when asked about unconfirmed reports that Hamas might call for a ceasefire, said: “I don’t think my commanders are aware of, or particularly interested.”

In Gaza City, people sifted through debris after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a 12-story building near the coast.

Hamas said the tower was a residential building. AFP reporters said it also housed the offices of several Hamas officials.

Five members of the same family were killed on Tuesday by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, including young brothers Ibrahim and Marwan, who were filling sacks of straw at the time.

“We were laughing and having fun when suddenly they started bombing us. Everything around us caught fire,” their cousin, also known as Ibrahim, told AFP.

“I saw my cousins ​​set on fire and torn to pieces,” the 14-year-old said, bursting into tears.

In the central Israeli city of Lod, a man and a girl were killed by rocket fire from Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli Foreign Ministry identified one of the dead as 16-year-old Nadin Awad, an Israeli Arab.

Her cousin, Ahmad Ismail, told the Kan public broadcaster that he was close to Nadin when she was killed alongside her father Khalil Awad, 52.

“I was at home, we heard the sound of the rocket. It happened so fast. Even though we wanted to run somewhere, we don’t have a safe room,” Ismail told Kan.

Earlier, an Israeli woman was killed as rockets struck Rishon Letzion on the southern edge of the coastal town, and in Ashkelon near Gaza, which Hamas threatened to turn into “hell”, rockets fired by militants hit. killed two women.

The crisis began last Friday when weeks of tension boiled over and Israeli riot police clashed with crowds of Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since then, nightly clashes have rocked the old compound and ignited elsewhere in East Jerusalem, injuring more than 900 Palestinians.

The Palestinians clashed again with Israeli officers in riot gear on Tuesday evening, with 245 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Large protests were held on Tuesday in solidarity with Palestinians around the world, including in London, as well as in predominantly Muslim countries like Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey.